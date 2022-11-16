Alex Pereira gets new UFC belt tattoo after capturing 185lb world title from Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira commemorated his recent win over Israel Adesanya with a new tattoo of the UFC belt.

Pereira captured the UFC middleweight title last Saturday when he faced long-reigning champion, Israel Adesanya, in the main event of UFC 281 in Maddison Square Garden. ‘Poatan’ would knockout Adesanya in the final round of their bout when most likely down on the scorecards.

Pereira would land his signature left hook, a shot that Adesanya had narrowly been avoiding all night, to begin the finishing sequence. A few more hooks from the Brazilian would see the referee wave the contest off, and Pereira not only captured UFC gold but beat one of the UFC’s biggest stars to do it.

A moment such as this, even for a former world champion kickboxer, would be once unparalleled and completely life-changing.

To celebrate, Pereira would get a tattoo of the UFC belt on his inner bicep, posting a video to Instagram earlier today.

Alex Pereira also has a tattoo of the Glory kickboxing world title belt on the opposite bicep.

What’s next for Alex Pereira?

Its likely that Pereira will take on Adesanya in an immediate rematch due to Adesanya’s long and successful time as champion. Should he win again though, it’s likely Pereira will face of the winner of Robert Whittaker Vs. Paulo Costa.

While Pereira defeated one of the best middleweight champions the UFC has had, he will have to prove he can deal with high levels of grappling. Adesanya, who is not known for his offensive grappling, controlled Pereira for extended periods of time, extenuating his lack of experience.

Whatever happens next though, expect it to be exciting. Pereira was one of the best kickboxers in the world when he transitioned over to MMA full time and with a good chin and devastating KO power, the 35-year-old is always fun to watch.

Do you like Alex Pereira’s tattoo?