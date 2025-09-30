Alex Pereira Eyes Redemption: No More “40 Percent” Issues in UFC 320 Rematch

ByTimothy Wheaton
Alex Pereira enters his rematch with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 on October 4, 2025, armed with lessons from their first meeting at UFC 313 and a revamped training approach. At UFC 313 in March, Ankalaev secured a unanimous decision victory over Pereira to capture the UFC light heavyweight title, handing Pereira his first loss in the division and halting the Brazilian’s rapid ascent to two-division championship status.

During that bout, Ankalaev controlled the tempo through early wrestling entries and consistent pressure. He picked up momentum in the middle rounds, outstriking Pereira and limiting the Brazilian’s signature power shots. The judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 in favor of Ankalaev, reflecting the Russian’s ability to win key exchanges despite Pereira’s strong start.

Alex Pereira Reflects on First Encounter with Magomed Ankalaev and Outlines Upgrades Ahead of UFC 320

Pereira has since attributed his performance at UFC 313 to suboptimal conditions in his preparation. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, he explained that he entered the Octagon at “about 40 percent” physically and acknowledged frustration at not being fully in control of factors affecting his readiness.

“Sometimes it’s a little frustrating because not everything is under our control. Of course I wasn’t at my best moment there, but I look at that fight, from the conditions I was in and making a fight like that, right? So I think I gain strength from that,” Pereira said. He added that his current training cycle has addressed those issues, commenting, “Today, damn, I’m very well, I had a very good preparation, so I think that’s where it works on my mind to make it stronger.”

Pereira’s remarks show a focus on improved conditioning and strategic adjustments. His camp has prioritized endurance drills and wrestling defense to neutralize Ankalaev’s takedown attempts. Films of the first fight revealed moments where Pereira could have countered more effectively; this time, his team expects him to maintain a consistent output throughout all five rounds.

UFC 320 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Pereira’s objective is clear: limit Ankalaev’s grappling control and regain the light heavyweight strap. Ankalaev, riding a 14-fight unbeaten streak, will aim to validate his initial title win by exploiting any remaining vulnerabilities in Pereira’s game.

Their first contest demonstrated how stylistic matchups and preparation levels can influence outcomes. Pereira’s emphasis on heightened readiness suggests a more balanced fight plan, blending his striking with improved defensive wrestling.

Fans and analysts will closely watch whether Pereira’s enhanced preparation overcomes Ankalaev’s proven game plan. As the event approaches, Pereira’s reflections on his UFC 313 performance offer a window into both his mindset and the tactical shifts shaping UFC 320’s main event. With adjustments in conditioning and strategy in place, Pereira aims to reclaim the light heavyweight crown.

