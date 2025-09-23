Watch: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 1 For Free | UFC Fights

The UFC has released the complete first fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira free of charge on YouTube, setting the stage for their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 320 on October 4. The promotional move provides fans worldwide with unfettered access to the bout that saw Ankalaev dethrone Pereira via unanimous decision at UFC 313 in March.

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira

The original UFC 313 bout marked a significant turning point in the light heavyweight division. Pereira, who had established himself as one of the sport’s most feared strikers with three title defenses in 2024, appeared hesitant throughout the contest. Ankalaev’s game plan centered on applying constant forward pressure while neutralizing Pereira’s signature leg kicks and countering with sharp boxing combinations.

Statistical analysis from the fight reveals Pereira landed only 12 significant head strikes across 25 minutes, an unusually low output for a fighter known for his devastating power. Ankalaev successfully defended all 12 takedown attempts while controlling the striking exchanges, particularly in rounds two and four where his pressure fighting earned clear victories on the scorecards.

The judges awarded Ankalaev the victory with scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46, ending Pereira’s reign and establishing himself as the new light heavyweight champion. The Russian fighter’s victory marked the culmination of an 13-fight unbeaten streak dating back to his UFC debut loss in 2018.

Former UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill identified the key adjustment Pereira must make for the rematch, emphasizing increased output and cardio conditioning. Hill suggested Pereira needs to incorporate more kicks while maintaining higher volume throughout the five-round contest to avoid the tactical stagnation that plagued his first encounter with Ankalaev.

Combat sports analyst Dan Hardy noted that Pereira appeared overly cautious in the initial bout, potentially overthinking Ankalaev’s wrestling threat despite successfully defending every takedown attempt. Hardy recommended that Pereira adopt a more aggressive approach, utilizing close-range pressure and Thai clinch work to control the distance and prevent Ankalaev from establishing his preferred striking range.

The bout headlines a championship doubleheader at UFC 320, with bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili defending his title against Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event. The card also features former Pereira victims Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr. in what appears to be a number one contender eliminator. on October 4, 2025.