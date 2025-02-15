Video – UFC star Alex Pereira shares emotional story as close fan beats cancer battle

Ahead of his return at UFC 313, Alex Pereira has emotionally revealed how an Australian fan of his has overcome his recent battle with cancer — and is now more than three months free from the disease, after the Brazilian shaved his head in support of him at the end of last year.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight champion, will return to action next month in Las Vegas, headlining UFC 313 in a massive grudge fight against surging contender and former vacant title chaser, Magomed Ankalaev.

And on social media this afternoon, Pereira shared a touching post on his official Instagram account, revealing a massive fan of his — whom went viral at the end of last year after he shaved his head in support as he battled cancer, is not three months free from the disease.

Alex Pereira reveals viral fan has beaten cancer battle

“I am not an example of how to overcome obstacles as difficult as cancer, but here I bring you an example of someone who overcame cancer,” Alex Pereira posted on his official Instagram account.

The guy who’s head got shaved by Alex Pereira a couple month’s ago has won his battle against cancer, that’s amazing❤️ pic.twitter.com/VaB74qRyJl — Clipped Fighting (@ClippedFighting) February 15, 2025

“I don’t know if you remember it. It’s been about a year since I came to Australia,” Alex Pereira posted alongside the patient. “If you don’t remember, I’m gonna show you the video. I’m cutting his hair. It was at the Australian Cancer Institute. It was a very emotional moment for me. I cried. I got emotional. And seeing this guy’s recovery… When he told me he was training Muay Thai, he had to stop because of cancer. He went there, fought against cancer, overcame cancer, and now he’s here. After months of treatment, (1he’s now three months free of cancer. It’s a great recovery. Three months. It’s a great recovery. Chama or not? Chama! That’s it.”