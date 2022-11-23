Exclusive | Aleksandar Rakic gives his pick Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2: “Some guys are never coming back after a war.”

The top-ranked light heavyweight Aleksandar Rakic recently sat down with James Lynch for an exclusive interview with Low Kick MMA. The Austrian-born fighter discussed the upcoming UFC light heavyweight world championship rematch between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira.

While speaking to Low Kick MMA, Rakic commented on their first fight, he said:

“This was a crazy fight, the first [match]. I feel really sorry for Glover because it was like, what, thirty seconds before ending the fight. He was already winning that. But MMA, this sport is so crazy.”

The UFC title matches have seen an increase in the trend of one fighter winning much of the fight then getting finished in the final round. Aleksandar Rakic continued:

“We had this the last couple of times; Adesanya – Pereira, Usman – Leon, now Jiri – Glover. You need to be focused all five rounds.”

Aleksandar Rakic discusses Jiri Prochazka vs Glover Teixeira II

Earlier this year, Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira went to war for the UFC light heavyweight title in a highly exciting clash. These two fighters are booked for a title rematch at UFC 282 on December 10.

Aleksandar Rakic made his pick, he said:

“But, in my opinion, for the second fight I think Jiri is going to win again. Because those wars, what those two had, this feeling, that fight is going to follow you for a couple of years. And some guys are never coming back after a war. Again, Jiri will take this better than Glover because of the age … I think Jiri is going to win this fight maybe by knockout or TKO.”

See the full interview below: