Albanian Boxing Star Florian Marku Arrested in Germany Over Weapons Warrant

Albanian professional boxer Florian Marku has risen to prominence in recent years but now faces serious legal challenges. Born on September 29, 1992, Marku transitioned from a background in kickboxing and MMA to professional boxing, making his debut at age 26 on December 1, 2018. Since then, he has compiled a record of 13 wins (8 by knockout), 1 loss, and 1 draw.

Albania’s Florian Marku’s career highlights include winning the IBF International welterweight title in September 2021 after defeating Maxim Prodan. However, his momentum was halted on March 31, 2024, when he suffered his first professional loss to Chris Kongo via unanimous decision.

On December 18, 2024, Marku was arrested in Germany on an outstanding warrant issued by Greek authorities. The warrant stems from a prior incident in Thessaloniki involving weapons and injuries, for which Marku had been sentenced to seven years in prison by Greek courts. Greek authorities issued a 7-year prison sentence for an incident in Thessaloniki involving weapons and injuries.

This is not Marku’s first legal issue. He previously served time in prisons in Greece and Austria, with accounts describing solitary confinement and personal reflection during his incarceration.

Marku was reportedly in Germany for personal reasons on December 9 when he was apprehended. The arrest has raised questions about his boxing future and shocked the combat sports community, where he had been regarded as one of Albania’s top athletes. Previously he had competed in MMA and Kickboxing but found success in professional boxing.