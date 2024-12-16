The Return of Jamal Ben Saddik: Moroccan Kickboxing Star Set for February 2025 Comeback

ByTimothy Wheaton
One of the most celebrated heavyweights in kickboxing, Jamal Ben Saddik (36-9, 29 KO), is poised to make his long-awaited return to the ring. After more than two years of absence, the Belgian-Moroccan fighter is scheduled to compete again in February 2025.

Jamal Ben Saddik’s Next Fight

At 34 years old, Jamal Ben Saddik remains a towering figure in the sport, both literally and figuratively. Nicknamed “The Goliath” for his impressive 2.05-meter (6-foot-9) frame and 119 kg (263 lbs) weight, Ben Saddik is known for his powerful striking.

Jamal Ben Saddik1

A Career of Highs and Lows

Jamal Ben Saddik’s career has been marked by significant achievements and controversies. A two-time Glory Heavyweight Championship challenger, he claimed the Glory Heavyweight Grand Prix title in 2018, solidifying his status as one of the elite fighters in the division. His rivalry with all-time great Rico Verhoeven is regarded as one of the most iconic in GLORY history.

Between 2015 and 2021, he was consistently ranked among the top ten heavyweights. But his career was interrupted by doping violations, leading to multiple suspensions and his removal from rankings.

In 2018, he overcame a personal battle with cancer. Yet, his challenges extended beyond the sport. In 2024, Ben Saddik faced legal troubles, including charges of kidnapping and assault linked to a drug smuggling dispute. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison and fined 40,000 euros for money laundering.

jamal ben saddik

Suspension and Redemption

Ben Saddik’s most recent suspension, a 10-month ban by GLORY Kickboxing after testing positive for a banned substance, kept him sidelined until January 2025. Despite these setbacks, he remains an enduring figure in the sport, with a loyal fan base.

Ben Saddik’s return in February 2025 is highly anticipated by fans and observers.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

