Aiemann Zahabi Edges Marlon “Chito” Vera by Split Decision in UFC Vancouver

Aiemann Zahabi secured a narrow split decision victory over Marlon “Chito” Vera in the bantamweight headliner at UFC Fight Night 262 in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday night. Two of the three judges scored the bout 29-28 in favor of Zahabi, while the dissenting judge awarded the same score to Vera, resulting in a 2–1 decision for the Canadian veteran.

Vera, a former title challenger from Ecuador, set the tone early by pressing Zahabi against the fence and targeting leg kicks in the opening round. He also landed a notable combination that momentarily stunned Zahabi. Still, Zahabi answered with crisp counterstrikes, including a powerful left jab that marked the round’s most significant moment. Vera appeared to nurse a dislocated finger but remained active and consistent through the five-minute frame.

In the second round, Vera continued to work from the center of the octagon, mixing jabs and leg kicks. Midway through the round, Zahabi shook off earlier pressure and opened a cut above Vera’s eyebrow with a series of hooks. He then backed Vera against the cage and landed several combinations before the horn sounded. Live fans and media scorers were nearly unanimous in favor of Vera in Round 2, with 96.9 percent awarding him the round.

​The final round unfolded as a back-and-forth exchange. Vera resumed his forward march, landing jabs and leg kicks, while Zahabi countered with uppercuts and body shots. Both fighters pressed the action in the closing minute, trading strikes until the final bell. According to UFC statistics, Vera landed 68 significant strikes to Zahabi’s 65, but Zahabi held a 53 percent accuracy rate compared to Vera’s 37 percent. Vera also recorded the bout’s only knockdown with a precise left jab in Round 2, though judges gave the round to Zahabi on two scorecards.

29-28, 28-29, 29-28 #UFCVancouver



Aiemann Zahabi beats Chito Vera by split decision!

​After the decision was announced, Vera voiced his disagreement on social media, calling the outcome a robbery in Canada. “Don’t get it twisted; I won tonight. We got robbed in Canada,” he wrote. His remark followed his third straight defeat and fourth loss in five fights, halting a run that included a title shot at UFC 299 in 2024.

Zahabi (17-4 MMA, 11-2 UFC) extended his winning streak to seven and moved closer to a top-five ranking in the bantamweight division. He opened 2025 with a unanimous decision win over former champion José Aldo at UFC 315 and has since built momentum with victories over veterans such as Marlon Moraes and Pedro Munhoz. Zahabi called for a bout with former champion Sean O’Malley in the post-fight octagon interview.

Vera (24-8 MMA, 16-8 UFC) falls to three consecutive decision losses, his first setbacks coming in title fights against Sean O’Malley and Deiveson Figueiredo. His last win came by unanimous decision over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 278. Despite the setback, Vera’s consistency in challenging top opponents and his record of never being finished in the UFC underscore his durability and determination.

This result sets the stage for Zahabi to pursue higher-ranked opponents in the 135-pound division, while Vera must regroup if he hopes to return to title contention. UFC Fight Night 262 also featured a main event victory for middleweight contender Brendan Allen and a series of finishes across the undercard, confirming Vancouver as a night of competitive matchups and close decisions.