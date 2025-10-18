Middleweight Madness Djorden Santos Wins War Against Danny Barlow – UFC Vancouver Highlights
Djorden Santos weathers a storm to get the decision win over Danny Barlow at UFC Vancouver.
The Brazilian began the fight strong with a quality low kick taking Barlow off his feet. Both men began to through heavy in the pocket but neither man landed clean in a feisty opening round in the middleweight division.
The frantic nature of the fight returned in the second round but this time Barlow was finding his shots with his favoured left hand. Santos stood tall and fired back with shots of his own before an eye poke stopped the action briefly. After the eye poke Barlwo picked up the pace chasing down Santos with brutal body work. However, Santos would not go away and found his own momentum in the final minute to end an unbelievable round.
Barlow’s team warned him about getting into a slugfest and wanted to him to tidy up his work in the final round. Both men looked drained after a chaotic second round, midway through the round Santos found himself on top of the American who looked exhausted. The fight went the distance with Santos finishing the stronger of the two men.
Official Result: Djorden Santos def. Danny Barlow via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)