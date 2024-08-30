Afghanistan: Taliban Bans MMA in Country

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has officially banned mixed martial arts (MMA), citing its incompatibility with Islamic law.

An official from the Taliban’s sports authority explained to a local broadcaster that MMA is considered too violent and poses a risk of death. This decision was made following an investigation by the Taliban’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, which found that MMA contradicts the teachings of Islam. The Taliban’s General Directorate on Physical Education and Sport issued a statement to the AFP news agency, stating that the sport is problematic under Sharia law, leading to the ban.

MMA has been a popular sport among Afghan youth, gaining a significant following over the two decades before the Taliban regained power in 2021. The Mixed Martial Arts Federation was established in 2008, and organizations like the Afghanistan Fighting Championship and Truly Grand Fighting Championship organized numerous events.

Despite not being explicitly named in official decrees, MMA has faced increasing restrictions since the Taliban’s takeover. In 2021, the Taliban enacted legislation that effectively banned competitions by prohibiting “face-punching.” Some fighters have reported threats and harassment from Taliban officials.

Since the Taliban took over in 2021, many MMA fighters from the country have already left due to safety concerns. These fighters face numerous challenges as refugees, including adapting to new cultures, finding training facilities, and securing financial support. Despite these difficulties, they remain committed to pursuing their passion for MMA.

In 2017, ESPN visited an MMA gym in the country and reported:

“Fighters hope the sport can succeed locally and bring about change to a region where anything positive can make a major impact.”

MMA Fighters from Afghanistan

Afghanistan has boasted many fighters in the sport of MMA.

Siyar Bahadurzada – A retired MMA fighter who competed in the welterweight division of the UFC.

Nasrat Haqparast – An active MMA fighter who has competed in the UFC.

Baz Mohammad Mubariz – Founder of the MMA Federation in Afghanistan and organizer of the Afghanistan Fighting Championship. He is currently living in Thailand due to safety concerns after the Taliban takeover.

Sayed Waris Hashime – A former club-level fighter in Kabul who won multiple amateur belts. He has since relocated to Europe due to the Taliban’s restrictions on MMA

MMA Organizations in Afghanistan

Mixed Martial Arts Federation of Afghanistan: Founded in 2008. Afghanistan Fighting Championship (AFC): Established in 2018. Truly Grand Fighting Championship (TGFC), and Snow Leopard Fighting Championship: Founded in 2015, it was the country’s first MMA tournament.