The ‘Lazy King’ Abdoul Abdouraguimov will be making his way to the PFL Smart Cage this September.

The highly-touted Russian prospect revealed in a post on social media that he has signed with the Professional Fighters League and is slated to make his promotional debut on September 30 at PFL Europe 3 in Paris. Abdouraguimov is expected to square off with Brazilian standout Quemuel Ottoni. The ‘Lazy King’ also confirmed that he will be part of the 2024 PFL regular season.

Abdouraguimov made the official announcement, which you can see below:

𝑯𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒐 𝑳𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑮𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒍𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏, @LazyKingMMA 𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 👑🎤🇫🇷



Making his PFL debut, will be one of #MMA’s most highly regarded prospects, Abdoul Abdouraguimov (16-1)! He will first compete at #PFLParis before entering @PFLMMA's #PFLRegularSeason in 2024! pic.twitter.com/ufKhdmsIes — PFL Europe (@PFLEurope) August 10, 2023

Abdouraguimov has made a name for himself on the international mixed martial arts scene, amassing an impressive 16-1 record. That includes a current six-fight win streak dating back to 2020. Of his 16 career wins, the ‘Lazy King’ has finished 13 of his opponents, 11 by way of submission.

Hardcore fight fans may be familiar with Abdouraguimov’s work under the BRAVE CF and Ares FC banners. He captured the latter’s welterweight and middleweight championships before signing with the PFL.

His opponent, Quemuel Ottoni, carries with him a solid 12-3 record with 11 finishes. Ottoni has primarily competed under the Jungle Fight label, but he has also fought for AFT, Samurai FC, and most notably, Legacy Fighting Alliance. He steps into his PFL Europe 3 bout riding a five-fight win streak.