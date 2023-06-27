Chael Sonnen is backing the PFL’s decision to suspend Raush Manfio and Natan Schulte after delivering a lackluster performance in their PFL 6 preliminary bout last week.

The Professional Fighters League has received a fair amount of backlash for their decision to suspend the American Top Team teammates after a three-round fight that felt more like a light sparring session. Natan Schulte ultimately went on to win the bout via a unanimous decision, earning him the three points necessary to clinch a spot in the 2023 PFL playoffs. However, the PFL was clearly in no mood to reward either man for their sleep-inducing performances. Less than 24 hours after the snoozefest, the PFL released a statement confirming that both fighters would be suspended effective immediately and Schulte’s playoff spot would be handed to Shane Burgos.

“Last Night Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio did not meet the standards which all PFL fighters agree to uphold in competition,” a statement from the PFL read. “All fighters in their PFL Fight Agreements agree to use their ‘best efforts… skills and abilities as a professional athlete to compete… and defeat any opponent. It was very clear that Natan and Raush did not meet that contractual standard in yesterday’s bout.”

Most fight fans and fighters have vehemently disagreed with the PFL’s decision. After all, they are the ones that booked a fight between two close friends and teammates. But former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen doesn’t see it that way. Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, ‘The American Gangster’ commended the PFL for taking action and thoroughly explaining their decision.

“The PFL has done some things lately that have been awesome,” Sonnen said. “This is one of them, where when they made this decision. They came out and got in front of everything. They had a wonderful PR operator who, when they released this decision, said why they have the right to do it. They stated what was in the bylaws of the contract that you agree at all times to bring your best skillset and aggression against all opponents. They showed what the violation was, which any reasonable person would agree was violated… I don’t think the PFL was wrong” (h/t MMA News).

Chael Sonnen believes the PFL handled the suspensions of Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio correctly. #TheMMAHour



"When they made this decision, they came out and got in front of everything."



▶️ https://t.co/K3FIzPCw3v pic.twitter.com/MB9v9344Sj — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 26, 2023

Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio Respond to Their Abrupt PFL Suspensions

Natan Schulte expressed his displeasure with the decision on Twitter and dragged recent PFL signee Francis Ngannou into the conversation, citing his role as a member of the promotion’s Global Advisory Board.

“I am very unsatisfied with the decision that was taken by the PFL last night to favor Shane Burgos’ entry into the playoffs,” Schulte tweeted. “You remember Francis Ngannou’s fight against Derrick Lewis, he didn’t throw six punches in the whole fight and he wasn’t cut for his performance that night. So, I ask you Francis Ngannou since you protect the rights of the fighters, do you think this decision is correct?”

Raush Manfio’s manager, Brian Butler, also issued a statement condemning the PFL’s controversial decision.

“To make a subjective decision like this from a promoter that stakes its claim in fighter advocacy is just a bad look, in my opinion,” Butler said in a statement sent to MMA Fighting. “Judges make bad calls all the time with less repercussion. Raush and Natan are best friends and have been exclusive training partners for each other for years. Natan is the godfather of Raush’s daughter. To say they know each other’s styles, tricks and techniques inside and out is a gross understatement.

“Situations like bad style matchups and lackluster fights happen in this sport all the time but the unique thing about the PFL and the ‘tournament/point format’ is that it would sort itself out on its own in the end. Our client got half his pay and zero points to move forward in the tournament. This is distasteful and unnecessary.”

Do you believe the PFL was right to suspend Raush Mafio and Natan Schulte for their uninspired performances?