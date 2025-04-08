Ex-Bellator MMA star Aaron Pico inks deal for UFC move

Former Bellator MMA an PFL (Professional Fighters League) fighter, Aaron Pico has officially penned a contract to make a long-spectulated move to the UFC, according to the North American fighter’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

Pico, a long-time staple with Bellator MMA, entered free agency earlier this year, following a single fight with the PFL following the promotion’s merger with the former Scott Coker-led promotion.

And as per a report from Brett Okamoto tonight, as per confirmation from Dominance MMA manager, Abdelaziz, California native, Aaron Pico has signed a deal to compete under the UFC banner.

Aaron Pico inks multi-fight deal to join the UFC

“Aaron Pico has officially signed a contract with the UFC, per his manager @AliAbdelaziz00,” Okamoto posted on his official X account. “Huge addition to 145!”

Aaron Pico has officially signed a contract with the UFC, per his manager @AliAbdelaziz00. Huge addition to 145! — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 8, 2025

In the midst of a three-fight winning spree, Pico most recently fought at PFL vs. Bellator back in February of last year, landing an impressive opening round knockout win over Henry Corrales. Prior to that, Pico had landed a knockout win over former Bellator MMA featherweight title challenger, Pedro Carvalho, to go with a decision win over James Gonzalez.

Boasting four professional losses, Pico, 28, has come unstuck against Jeremy Kennedy, Adam Borics, the above-mentioned, Corrales, and in his professional debut, Zach Freeman.

During his run in Bellator MMA, Pico has turned in impressive victories over the likes of Leandro Higo, Aiden Lee, Justin Gonzalez, and Adli Edwards of note.

Earlier this week, reports claimed Pico was already lined up to fight the unbeaten Russian contender, Movsar Evloev on a UFC Vegas card next month, however, the former’s management has denied a fight has been booked between the duo.