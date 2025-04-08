Movsar Evloev shuts down rumors of fight with debuting Aaron Pico, set to wait for UFC 314 title clash outcome

The management team of Russian star, Movsar Evloev has rejected recent reports their client is set to face potential Octagon signing, Aaron Pico later this year — claiming the unbeaten contender is awaiting the result of this weeekned’s vacant featherweight title fight at UFC 314.

Evloev, the current number four ranked divisional contender, has been out of action since he featured at UFC 310 last December, turning in a unanimous decision win over former bantamweight titleholder, Aljamain Sterling.

With the victory, the former M-1 Global champion turned in his ninth straight win in the Octagon, positioning him for a potential title fight against the victor this weekend’s bout between Alexander Volkanovski, and Diego Lopes.

However, this weekend, reports claimed Movsar Evloev was set to take on Bellator MMA contender, Pico — who has still yet to put pen to paper on a potential Octagon deal, as soon as a ‘Fight Night’ billed event at the Apex on May 17.

Movsar Evloev team rules out May fight with Aaron Pico

And as per a report from Red Fury MMA, however, Evloev is not interested in a pairing with Pico — for the time being at least. With his intentions firmly placed on awaiting the outcome of this weekend’s UFC 314 title headliner.

According to the available information, the UFC wanted to postpone this fight to a later and indefinite date,” Red Fury MMA posted on Instagram. “As a result, the team and management of Movsar Evloev decided to wait for the title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopez this weekend at #UFC314 and only then think about the next opponent.

Linked with a potential move to the UFC in recent weeks, former Bellator MMA featherweight star had entered free agency following a brief one-fight stint with PFL. Last time out, the American turned in a knockout win over veteran stalwart, Henry Corrales.