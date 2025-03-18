Training, Recovery, Repeat: A Day in the Life of UFC Star Tom Aspinall

If you’re curious about the daily routine of a UFC fighter like Tom Aspinall, you might be surprised by the level of dedication required to perform at such a high level. The UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall walks us through a typical day in his life.

A Day in the Life of Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall’s day starts early with a consistent breakfast, which typically includes “three eggs scrambled eggs, nice and 85 G of porridge with peanut butter and one scoop of protein.” This meal is crucial for fueling his training sessions, and as he notes, “I’m quite strict in my diet to be honest at the minute because I’m trying to look and feel as good as possible.”

Training is, of course, a major part of Tom’s day. He usually trains twice a day, focusing on strength and conditioning to build both endurance and power. However, not every day is about pushing to the limit. On recovery days, he might opt for lighter activities like swimming or stretching to help his body heal. As Tom Aspinall explains, “Today’s like a bit more of a recovery day so run the way to uh a pool now going to do some training inside the pool we’re going to do some recovery stuff bit of stretching.”

Recovery is just as important as training, and Tom emphasizes the role of sleep, massage, and a good diet in helping his body bounce back. “Sleep’s a big part… Massage, good diet, sleep that’s it that’s all you need,” he said.

Nutrition plays a vital role in Tom’s routine, with a focus on timing his meals around his training sessions. He eats about six to seven meals a day, ensuring he’s always fueled and ready for the next session. As he explains, “I eat like before I don’t eat during, but I take on calories after and then about I eat a meal about an hour after as well.” He also makes sure to have carbs two hours before a session, followed by protein immediately after, and then a normal meal a couple of hours later.

“I try and have carbs 2 hours before a session then I try have carbs during the session protein straight after and then I’ll have an hour or two after where I’ll eat just a normal meal,” he notes.

Despite the intense training and strict diet, Tom does find time to relax and enjoy some leisure activities. On lighter days, he might spend time with friends or engage in activities like swimming. As he reflects, “Days like this are good aren’t they mate just to chill out and just you’ve had a busy week.” Even in his downtime, Tom remains focused on his goals, often thinking about his upcoming fights and how he can improve his performance. “I do go in the gym and hit the PS again and do some more drills live there’s always so much like I’ve been trained for the 5 hour for eight weeks three weeks left.”

Overall, Tom’s daily routine shows the dedication required to succeed in the UFC. It’s a balance of intense training, careful nutrition, and recovery, all aimed at preparing him for the challenges of the octagon. Tom Aspinall is the current UFC interim heavyweight champion who is waiting for his booking against the heavyweight king Jon Jones sometime in 2025.