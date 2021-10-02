Details continue to surface regarding former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones‘ recent arrest in Las Vegas for domestic violence and vehicle tampering, just hours after his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

MMA Fighting recently obtained the 911 call that a Caesars Place security guard placed on behalf of Jessie Moses, the fiancee of Jones. In the call, the unnamed security guard alludes to Moses “refusing to go back to her room” after a physical altercation between her and Jones.

When Moses encountered the guard, she was found bleeding from the nose and mouth and appeared completely rattled after an alleged domestic incident with Jones.

“She’s not admitting to any domestic violence, any physical violence, but she’s bleeding from the nose and mouth,” the security officer said 911 call to the dispatcher. “She’s down with us while the male is up in the room, and he’s actually a professional MMA fighter, Jonathan Jones, and she’s like, refusing to go back to the room.

“We’re trying to assist her to help her grab her stuff, and she just will not go back.”

Police officers encountered Jones away from Caesars Palace just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, where he then briefly resisted arrest before officers were able to gain control of the situation. Jones also headbutted an officer’s vehicle, causing minor damage.

After a 12-hour hold, Jones posted bail and was released from custody. He has a court date set for Oct. 26 and we could get more clarity on his legal situation at that time.

Jones is widely regarded as one of the best combat sports athletes of all time but has had trouble follow him nearly everywhere he goes. A few years back, he was arrested on charges of hit-and-run in Albuquerque, NM after an accident involving a pregnant woman.

Jones hasn’t competed in the UFC since his win against Dominick Reyes in early 2020 and is still targeting a heavyweight return sometime next year.

What are your thoughts on the latest details regarding Jon Jones’ arrest?

