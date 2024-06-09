Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao set to fight Rizin champion Chihiro Suzuki in exhibition match in July

Former eight-division boxing world champion, Manny Pacquiao will return to the boxing ring when he faces RIZIN featherweight champion Chihiro Suzuki.

During the RIZIN 47 broadcast last night, it was announced that the 45-year-old Pacquiao will fight on Super RIZIN 3 on July 28. He will face 25-year-old Suzuki who currently holds the 145lb RIZIN title and holds wins over the likes of Patricio Pitbull.

Manny Pacquiao also exploring WBC title fight with Marco Barrios

Manny Pacquaio had retired from competing following his decision loss to Yordenis Ugas in August of 2021.

“It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over,” Manny Pacquiao said in his retirement announcement video in September 2021. “Goodbye, boxing…Thank you for changing my life when my family was desperate. You gave us hope. You gave me the chance to fight our way out of poverty. Because of you, I was able to inspire people all over the world. Because of you, I have been given the courage to change more lives.’’

Ever since his retirement, there has been talks of ‘Pac-man’ making a ring return, being linked to fights with the likes of Conor Benn. It is clear that Pacquiao deeply missed boxing and what he got from the sport.

He has also earned enough money to never have to work again in his life and also held a job as a senator in his native Philippines. Fighting for many is a life style and stepping away from it becomes a very difficult process which leaves some searching for an identity outside of fighting.

While we see many fighters return way past his best, even at his age Pacquiao should still defeat Suzuki. He fought against the very best into his early 40s, becoming the oldest every welterweight champion after defeating Keith Thurman back in 2019, a title he held up until his clash with Ugas.

Will you watch Manny Pacquiao’s upcoming boxing match?