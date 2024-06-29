Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao gets a new opponent for his return to the ring on July 28 in Saitama, Japan

Manny Pacquiao has a new opponent for his highly anticipated return to the ring.

Originally, ‘PacMan’ was scheduled to square off with reigning RIZIN and KNOCK OUT champion Chihiro Suzuki inside the Saitama Super Arena on July 28. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case after Suzuki reportedly broke his hand during an exhibition boxing match with Takanori Gomi on June 23 in Tokyo.

“In a recent match, Chihiro Suzuki’s right hand, right second middle finger fractured the middle fourth bone,” Rizin CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara announced in Japanese during a press conference. “Also, the fracture of the fifth middle fourth bone, index finger, and pinky, these two places were fractured. A diagnosis of a total recovery time of four months was made” (h/t Bloody Elbow).

Fortunately, the promotion was able to find a replacement in Japanese kickboxing standout Rukiya Anpo.

Anpo is a very different opponent for Pacquiao, having only one mixed martial arts bout to his credit—a first-round submission loss to Yuta Kub at RIZIN 45 on New Year’s Eve. Still, the ‘Demolition Man’ brings with him an impressive record in the world of kickboxing, going 27-8-1 with 14 wins by way of KO. He is also a former K-1 super lightweight champion and was a runner-up in the 2021 K-1 Welterweight Grand Prix tournament.

"I don't think anyone would blame [Chihiro] Suzuki."

-Rukiya Anpo talks about replacing RIZIN Featherweight Champion in the match against Manny Pacquiao.#RIZINtv

🔗https://t.co/LChPUvqSqh pic.twitter.com/DhUNGWt0vv — RIZIN.tv (@RIZINTV_) June 28, 2024

Manny Pacquiao is one of the greatest boxers of all time

Of course, Manny Pacquiao needs no introduction. Considered by many to be one of the greatest boxers of all time, Pacquiao is the only boxer in history to win twelve major world titles in eight different weight divisions. He is also the first boxer in history to win the lineal championship in five different weight divisions.

During his career, which has spanned four different decades, ‘PacMan’ has stepped inside the ring with some of the biggest names in the game, including Juan Manuel Márquez, Oscar De La Hoya, Shane Mosely, Adrien Broner, Yordenis Ugás, and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Pacquiao officially retired in 2021, going 62-8 in his career with 39 of his wins coming by way of KO.