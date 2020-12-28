The winners of the 12th Annual World MMA Awards have been announced, with the ceremony being broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

Dolph Lundgren hosted the ceremony, which was originally scheduled to take place earlier this year. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the show was rescheduled, and the votes were based on fights and events that took place between January 2019 and July 2020.

Without further ado, here are your winners.

Carles “Mask” Lewis Fighter of the Year

Winner- Israel Adesanya

Henry Cejudo

Justin Gaethje

Jorge Masvidal

Douglas Lima

Female Fighter of the Year

Winner- Amanda Nunes

Valentina Shevchenko

Zhang Weili

Kayla Harrison

Cris Cyborg

Breakthrough Fighter of the Year

Winner- Jorge Masvidal

Zhang Weili

Alexander Volkanovski

Gilbert Burns

Petr Yan

International Fighter of the Year

Winner- Israel Adesanya

Zhang Weili

Kamaru Usman

Valentina Shevchenko

Aung La N Sang

Fight of the Year

Winner- Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (UFC 248)

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington (UFC 245)

Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum (UFC 236)

Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker (UFC on ESPN 12)

Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos (UFC on ESPN 11)

Knockout of the Year

Winner- Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren (UFC 239)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Raphael Assuncao (UFC 250)

Anthony Pettis vs. Stephen Thompson (UFC on ESPN 6)

Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland (UFC 250)

Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page (Bellator 221)

Submission of the Year

Winner- Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren (UFC on ESPN+ 20)

Brent Primus vs. Tim Wilde (Bellator Europe 2)

Bryce Mitchell vs. Matt Sayles (UFC on ESPN 7)

Aviv Gozali vs. Eduard Muravitsky (Bellator 225)

Misha Cirkunov vs. Jimmy Crute (UFC on ESPN+ 16)

Comeback of the Year

Winner- Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier (UFC 241)

Eddie Alvarez vs. Eduard Folayang (ONE Championship 99)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Alistair Overeem (UFC on ESPN 7)

Peter Queally vs. Ryan Scope (Bellator Europe 4)

Cody Garbrandt (career)

Upset of the Year

Winner- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway (UFC 245)

Henry Corrales vs. Aaron Pico (Bellator 214)

Khama Worthy vs. Devonte Smith (UFC 241)

Kai Asakura vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (Rizin FF 18)

Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Eddie Alvarez (ONE Championship 92)

Shawn Tompkins Coach of the Year

Winner- Trevor Wittman

Eugene Bareman

Sayif Saud

Mike Brown

Eric Albarracin

Trainer of the Year

Winner-Phil Daru (strength and conditioning)

Andre Hicks (strength and conditioning)

Sunz Singh (strength and conditioning)

George Lockhart (nutrition)

Bo Sandoval (strength and conditioning)

Gym of the Year

Winner- American Top Team

Fortis MMA

Elevation Fight Team

Sanford MMA

American Kickboxing Academy

Referee of the Year

Winner-Herb Dean

Jason Herzog

Mike Beltran

Frank Trigg

Marc Goddard

Ringcard Girl of the Year

Winner- Brittney Palmer

Carly Baker

Jhenny Andrade

Louise McKie

Mercedes Terrell

Leading Man

Winner-Dana White (UFC)

Densign White (IMMAF)

Martin Lewandowski (KSW)

Nobuyuki Sakakibara (Rizin FF)

Scott Coker (Bellator)

Best Promotion

Winner- UFC

PFL

KSW

ONE Championship

Bellator

Personality of the Year

Winner-Joe Rogan

Jon Anik

Chael Sonnen

John McCarthy

The Schmo

Analyst of the Year

Winner-Daniel Cormier

Robin Black

Michael Bisping

Paul Felder

Dan Hardy

Best MMA Programming

Winner- JRE MMA Show

Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show

UFC Embedded

Dana White’s Contender Series

Anatomy Of A Fighter

MMA Media Source of the Year

Winner- ESPN

Sherdog

MMA Junkie

The Mac Life

The Athletic

MMA Journalist of the Year

Winner- Ariel Helwani

John Morgan

Mike Bohn

Brett Okamoto

Gareth Davies

Fighting Spirit of the Year

Winner-Dustin Poirier (Good Fight Foundation)

Justin Wren (Fight for the Forgotten)

Robbie Lawler (How to take a loss)

Conor McGregor (PPE donation)

Walt Harris (Return to fighting)

Do you agree with the winners?