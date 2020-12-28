The winners of the 12th Annual World MMA Awards have been announced, with the ceremony being broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.
Dolph Lundgren hosted the ceremony, which was originally scheduled to take place earlier this year. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the show was rescheduled, and the votes were based on fights and events that took place between January 2019 and July 2020.
Without further ado, here are your winners.
Carles “Mask” Lewis Fighter of the Year
Winner- Israel Adesanya
Henry Cejudo
Justin Gaethje
Jorge Masvidal
Douglas Lima
Female Fighter of the Year
Winner- Amanda Nunes
Valentina Shevchenko
Zhang Weili
Kayla Harrison
Cris Cyborg
Breakthrough Fighter of the Year
Winner- Jorge Masvidal
Zhang Weili
Alexander Volkanovski
Gilbert Burns
Petr Yan
International Fighter of the Year
Winner- Israel Adesanya
Zhang Weili
Kamaru Usman
Valentina Shevchenko
Aung La N Sang
Fight of the Year
Winner- Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (UFC 248)
Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington (UFC 245)
Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum (UFC 236)
Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker (UFC on ESPN 12)
Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos (UFC on ESPN 11)
Knockout of the Year
Winner- Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren (UFC 239)
Cody Garbrandt vs. Raphael Assuncao (UFC 250)
Anthony Pettis vs. Stephen Thompson (UFC on ESPN 6)
Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland (UFC 250)
Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page (Bellator 221)
Submission of the Year
Winner- Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren (UFC on ESPN+ 20)
Brent Primus vs. Tim Wilde (Bellator Europe 2)
Bryce Mitchell vs. Matt Sayles (UFC on ESPN 7)
Aviv Gozali vs. Eduard Muravitsky (Bellator 225)
Misha Cirkunov vs. Jimmy Crute (UFC on ESPN+ 16)
Comeback of the Year
Winner- Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier (UFC 241)
Eddie Alvarez vs. Eduard Folayang (ONE Championship 99)
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Alistair Overeem (UFC on ESPN 7)
Peter Queally vs. Ryan Scope (Bellator Europe 4)
Cody Garbrandt (career)
Upset of the Year
Winner- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway (UFC 245)
Henry Corrales vs. Aaron Pico (Bellator 214)
Khama Worthy vs. Devonte Smith (UFC 241)
Kai Asakura vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (Rizin FF 18)
Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Eddie Alvarez (ONE Championship 92)
Shawn Tompkins Coach of the Year
Winner- Trevor Wittman
Eugene Bareman
Sayif Saud
Mike Brown
Eric Albarracin
Trainer of the Year
Winner-Phil Daru (strength and conditioning)
Andre Hicks (strength and conditioning)
Sunz Singh (strength and conditioning)
George Lockhart (nutrition)
Bo Sandoval (strength and conditioning)
Gym of the Year
Winner- American Top Team
Fortis MMA
Elevation Fight Team
Sanford MMA
American Kickboxing Academy
Referee of the Year
Winner-Herb Dean
Jason Herzog
Mike Beltran
Frank Trigg
Marc Goddard
Ringcard Girl of the Year
Winner- Brittney Palmer
Carly Baker
Jhenny Andrade
Louise McKie
Mercedes Terrell
Leading Man
Winner-Dana White (UFC)
Densign White (IMMAF)
Martin Lewandowski (KSW)
Nobuyuki Sakakibara (Rizin FF)
Scott Coker (Bellator)
Best Promotion
Winner- UFC
PFL
KSW
ONE Championship
Bellator
Personality of the Year
Winner-Joe Rogan
Jon Anik
Chael Sonnen
John McCarthy
The Schmo
Analyst of the Year
Winner-Daniel Cormier
Robin Black
Michael Bisping
Paul Felder
Dan Hardy
Best MMA Programming
Winner- JRE MMA Show
Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show
UFC Embedded
Dana White’s Contender Series
Anatomy Of A Fighter
MMA Media Source of the Year
Winner- ESPN
Sherdog
MMA Junkie
The Mac Life
The Athletic
MMA Journalist of the Year
Winner- Ariel Helwani
John Morgan
Mike Bohn
Brett Okamoto
Gareth Davies
Fighting Spirit of the Year
Winner-Dustin Poirier (Good Fight Foundation)
Justin Wren (Fight for the Forgotten)
Robbie Lawler (How to take a loss)
Conor McGregor (PPE donation)
Walt Harris (Return to fighting)
