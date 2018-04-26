Tony Ferguson Claps Back At Kevin Lee In Latest Online Battle

Former interim UFC lightweight champ Tony Ferguson may be on the sidelines recovering from surgery for the knee injury that forced him out of his scheduled main event versus Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223, but that won’t stop him from battling the other top lightweights on social media in the meantime.

‘El Cucuy’ recently got into a back-and-forth online with Al Iaquinta, who ultimately replaced him and was dominated after three other potential opponents fell through for Nurmagomedov at UFC 223, and now he’s shifted his gaze to former opponent Kevin Lee, whom he beat at 2017’s UFC 216.

The outspoken Lee has been on a media tour following his UFC Atlantic City win over Edson Barboza last weekend, so he offered the belief that we’d seen the best of Ferguson after the surgery during an interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show” (quotes courtesy of Bloody Elbow):

“I feel bad for the guy, I really do. I don’t think he’ll ever be the same coming off that one, “That’s huge, especially at 34 (years old), to try and come back off that. And it kind of sucks for me, too, because I think I fought the best Tony Ferguson that you’re gonna see, period, really.”

Ferguson was none too happy about it, reacting to Lee’s words by calling him ‘young and dumb’ before vowing he’d be back:

@MoTownPhenom U Can Only Hope & Wish I Won’t Ever Be The Same. Make No Mistake, I Learn From Everything. Keep Practicing Running Your Mouth. That For Sure Gets You Mat Victories. Young & Dumb. Without Out Adversity There Is No Progress. -Champ #CantKeepABrownManDown 🕴🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 25, 2018



Ferguson has little to prove to Lee considering he submitted him for the interim lightweight title last October. However, it may be a fair question to wonder if we’ve seen the best of 34-year-old Ferguson due to the sheer size and seriousness of his latest injury.

Until someone snaps his peerless win streak, it will be hard to accept that claim.

What do you think, have we already seen the best of “El Cucuy,” or will he rise above this latest setback to return?