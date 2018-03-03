Sean O’Malley Picks Up Win Despite Badly Injured Leg

Sean O’Malley defeated Andre Soukhamthath, but he didn’t leave unscathed.

Rising bantamweight O’Malley was in for a tough test against Soukhamthath on the main card of UFC 222. The two did battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Early in the fight, Soukhamthath looked to move a bit gingerly on his left leg. He landed a right hand. O’Malley went for a wheel kick. He landed an outside leg kick that briefly sent his opponent to the canvas. O’Malley connected clean with a kick as Soukhamthath went for the clinch. O’Malley dropped his opponent with a right hand. A head kick had Soukhamthath wobbled near the end of the round.

Soukhamthath swung for the fences early in round two. A left hand was there for O’Malley. Soukhamthath was able to take down his opponent. O’Malley went for a triangle and landed elbows. He transitioned into an arm bar, but Soukhamthath slipped out.

O’Malley locked in a guillotine choke, but Soukhamthath rolled out and gave up position. O’Malley kicked his opponents arms while he was down, which is legal. O’Malley went for a rear-naked choke near the end of the round.

Soukhamthath moved forward and went for a takedown. O’Malley thwarted the attempt. A front kick to the body was there for O’Malley. Soukhamthath sensed O’Malley’s leg was hurt and took him down. He tried going for a choke, but nothing doing. O’Malley got back up and hobbled on one foot. He was taken back down and winced in pain. A spinning elbow was there for O’Malley. The final horn sounded and Soukhamthath blew a huge opportunity by refusing to stand up.

After the fight, O’Malley was in severe pain. He had to lay on his back while doing the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

Final Result: Sean O’Malley def. Andre Soukhamthath via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)