Max Holloway Scoffs At Conor McGregor’s “Bully” Tactics Online

Current UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has been on an absolute tear since losing to Conor McGregor back in 2013.

Holloway has remained vocal about the former champ of the featherweight division and former opponent, often taking to social media to trade barbs.

Holloway revealed the reason behind his vitriolic campaign against the Irishman to MMA Junkie:

“He’s been taking shots at me. Go tell all his fans, tell the whole world that he’s been taking shots at me. Then the one time he throws an underhand pitch – that’s a juicy ball, that chicken thing – no one was going to take it up? You’re crazy if you think ‘Blessed’ is going to let that slide. Your boy is going to slide in and let you know. “This guy’s been picking on me. It’s like the school ground when you’re at school. If you ever get bullied, when you get sick of it, you turn around and you punch the bully in the face, and they don’t say anything. That’s what happened. It’s all right. I could not let that slide. I was giving a chance to everyone. No one was doing it, so ‘Blessed’ was going in.”

Holloway has kept busy in McGregor’s absence, defeating Jose Aldo by TKO twice to solidify his position at the top of the featherweight division, where McGregor was champion before absconding to the lightweight division and eventually boxing.

Holloway contends that unlike McGregor, who won two UFC titles but failed to defend either of them, he’s going to be a suitable titleholder until he’s pushed up to McGregor’s stagnating 155-pound division:

“I’ve got a throne to sit on and defend and show the world I’m the one. When I get pushed to 155 (pounds), we’ll see what happens. But for now my focus is on 145. I definitely think of 155 fights, but until I’m forced up there or the UFC tells me they want me up there, I’ll go. But right now it’s about keeping the 145-pound weight class in check and keep everything rolling and keep everything smooth.

Do you agree with Holloway’s assessment of McGregor?