Khabib Nurmagomedov Willing To Fight Eddie Alvarez If UFC Books Certain Bout

Khabib Nurmagomedov is back on the right path after nearly taking a year off. He came back in a big way as he scored an impressive win over Edson Barboza at UFC 219.

Now, he’s right back in the title picture in the lightweight division. However, its a bit backlogged at the moment due to the champion, Conor McGregor, not defending the title for over a year now.

Nurmagomedov stated in the past that he wants to fight three times this year and is willing to fight both McGregor and interim champion Tony Ferguson on the same night if the UFC would let him.

Obviously, the promotion isn’t going to book him in two fights in one night. However, he already has plans in place if it doesn’t happen, which is likely. Those plans involving him fighting former champion Eddie Alvarez.

Nurmagomedov’s father and trainer, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, recently spoke with MatchTV.ru. During the interview, he stated that his son is interested in fighting Alvarez if it makes sense.

“I think that Conor, Diaz, and Ferguson, instead of fighting with Khabib, will be better off against each other 30 times,” Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov said (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting) “If Conor and Ferguson fight among themselves, give us Alvarez. He said that he was preparing Barboza for Khabib. Well, let’s see, let him go himself now.”

For those who may not know, Alvarez is a training partner of Barboza. The UFC could make this fight happen as it makes sense if you are basing it on the rankings.