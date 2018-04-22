Kevin Lee Believes He’s On The Verge Of UFC Title Shot

Top contender Kevin Lee got back into his winning ways at UFC Atlantic City.

As seen in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Atlantic City (April 21, 2018) at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on FOX Sports 1, Lee picked up a TKO win in the fifth round over Edson Barboza.

Coming into this fight, Lee was trying gain momentum after losing to an interim lightweight title bout to Tony Ferguson at the UFC 216 PPV (pay-per-view) event in Las Vegas, Nevada in October of 2016.

After the event had concluded, Lee spoke with the media and noted that he believes he is in contention for a title fight against current lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He broke it down to the media as he noted that it doesn’t look like Conor McGregor will return soon, Ferguson is still recovering from knee surgery, and now he is going up against the likes of Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez for those fighters who could get a title shot.

“Here’s the thing: Eddie was too fat to take a fight less than a month ago (at UFC 223),” Lee told MMAjunkie post-fight. “When you say something like that, and you do that, your opportunity pass you by. The man already had his shot, and he lost it, and done lost it and lost it embarrassingly. It is what it is. He was too fat a while ago. If he want the work, he can get it. Dustin, if the folks want to see Dustin then they will, but I don’t feel like he raise as many question that really need to be answered. “I feel like I bring a complete style to this game, and I can raise up a lot of questions that people want answers for, especially with people like Khabib. He can’t outwrestle me, he can’t outwork me, he can’t out-strike me. So we’re going to see what the better fight (is) and what the UFC really wants, because that’s what really matters.”

In case he doesn’t get title shot against Nurmagomedov, Lee is prepared for that as he thinks that he could beat Alvarez or Poirier if the UFC offers him those fights.