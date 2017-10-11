Max Holloway Thinks Conor McGregor Should Call Out CM Punk

Conor McGregor completely changed the UFC by making money fights seem more important than legitimate title fights.

Back in December of 2015 McGregor captured his first UFC title by downing Jose Aldo in the first round of their meeting. McGregor would never defend that title, however, instead moving up to welterweight for back-to-back fights with Nate Diaz. After the conclusion of his two fights outside of featherweight, McGregor decided to move up to 155 pounds (while retaining the featherweight belt) and challenge for the lightweight title, which he won from Eddie Alvarez via second round knockout in the main event of UFC 205 this past November.

The Irishman then took some time off from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition to embark on a career in the boxing world, taking on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition bout this past August. McGregor lost the fight via 10th round TKO.

Now that the circus act between McGregor and Mayweather has come to a close, it’s likely that the 155-pound champ will return to the Octagon for his next combat sports outing. Current UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, a former opponent of McGregor, recently joined The MMA Hour to share his thoughts on the Irishman’s actions as of late.

“Blessed” sounded off on McGregor being nothing more than an ‘exhibition fighter’ and claimed he should continue the trend by calling out the likes of CM Punk (quotes via Bloody Elbow):