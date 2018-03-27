Dustin Poirier Expects To Receive Title Shot If He Beats Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier is riding high coming into his next fight under the UFC banner.

It’s already been announced that Poirier will fight former WSOF champion Justin Gaethje at the upcoming UFC on FOX 29 event.

Poirier initially wanted a rematch with former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, who happened to be the first man to beat Gaethje at UFC 218. However, that bout wasn’t made.

Poirier has been on a roll since making a weight class change. He most recently finished former champion Anthony Pettis to put him back into title contention after a knockout loss to Michael Johnson and a controversial no contest against Alvarez at last May’s UFC 211.

Poirier recently noted in an interview that he has signed a new deal with the UFC and believes that if he can pick up a win at UFC on FOX 29, then he should be next in line for a title shot.

“I just rewashed my old contract after my last fight and got a new contract,” Poirier told MMAjunkie. “I got close to my goal. I still believe I’m worth more money, but we’re happy with where we’re at. Me and the UFC are on good terms and like I’ve said, I would fight the rest of my career in the UFC. I want to fight until I’m 35. I would love to do another six years in the UFC, but as of right now I’m happy, and I hope they’re happy. I’m going to keep putting on great shows and putting everything into my training camps. That’s all I can do,” he added.

UFC on FOX 29 is set to take place on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

