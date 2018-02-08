Dana White Rips ‘Moron’ Mario Yamasaki

UFC President Dana White is still upset with his favorite referee Mario Yamasaki.

Former title contender Valentina Shevchenko won in dominant fashion as she destroyed Priscila Cachoeira this past weekend in the co-main event of Saturday’s (Feb. 3, 2018) UFC Belem event at Arena Guilherme Paraense in Belem, Brazil on FOX Sports 1.

This started in the opening seconds of the first-round until the end of the fight in the second-round, which saw Shevchenko locked in a rear-naked choke at the end of the round to pick up the victory.

Throughout the fight, Shevchenko put a beat down on her opponent and even bloodied Cachoeira’s face in round 1 from numerous elbows.

Then, she left off where she started in the second round by mauling her on the ground from the crucifix position.

Yamasaki didn’t intervene and Shevchenko eventually locked in a rear-naked choke for the win.

This leads us to White, who has a history of blasting Yamasaki in the past, continuing to sound off on this referee and did just that during an appearance on UFC Tonight this week.

Yamasaki has given his explanation on the fight, which was that Cachoeira was responsive to his commands during the beatdown. Thus, this is why he allowed her “to be a warrior and keep fighting.”