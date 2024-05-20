Charles Oliveira welcomes welterweight move in fight with Colby Covington: ‘He’s a guy who talks a lot’

Charles Oliveira may be ready for a change in scenery, and a move up to the welterweight division could give him just the very thing he is looking for.

Responding to a callout made by Colby Covington, Oliveira was asked about the prospect of moving up in weight and accepting that fight. Charles Oliveira smiled when he spoke about it and essentially admitted that he liked the idea of it. However, he also mentioned that it’s not really up to him, and the UFC would also have to weigh in on the matter.

“Man, in reality, it’s like I said,” Oliveira began, speaking to Championship Rounds. “It’s sitting down and looking at legacy, history, values. You have to sit down. When I woke up in the morning, thousands of people were sending me messages.”

Charles Oliveira opens up about the Colby Covington Callout

“I sent it to Diego (Lima),” Charles Oliveira continued. “And Diego said it too; I see what you think. I said, ‘Diego, just sit down, talk, think, see what’s good, see what the UFC thinks about it.'”

“It’s not just what Charles thinks,” the former lightweight champion said. “It’s about what the UFC thinks about it. Colby is a talkative guy, he’s a guy who talks a lot, so let’s see. Why not?”

When asked if he would be willing to move up in weight if the proposal “made sense” to him, Charles Oliveira also replied in the affirmative. “For sure, if it makes sense, if it’s something good for me, why not?”

Fans were ecstatic to hear about Oliveira’s potential fight and weight change. Many have said that there’s not much for the man left to do at lightweight and argue that a move to welterweight could be just the exciting change that he needs.

Would you like to see Charles Oliveira move up and fight Colby Covington?