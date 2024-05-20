Charles Oliveira welcomes welterweight move in fight with Colby Covington: ‘He’s a guy who talks a lot’

ByMakoa Goble
Charles Oliveira welcomes welterweight fight after Colby Covington call out he talks a lot

Charles Oliveira may be ready for a change in scenery, and a move up to the welterweight division could give him just the very thing he is looking for.

Responding to a callout made by Colby Covington, Oliveira was asked about the prospect of moving up in weight and accepting that fight. Charles Oliveira smiled when he spoke about it and essentially admitted that he liked the idea of it. However, he also mentioned that it’s not really up to him, and the UFC would also have to weigh in on the matter.

Charles Oliveira

“Man, in reality, it’s like I said,” Oliveira began, speaking to Championship Rounds. “It’s sitting down and looking at legacy, history, values. You have to sit down. When I woke up in the morning, thousands of people were sending me messages.”

READ MORE:  Dominick Cruz claims he's a 'Nightmare' stylistic fight for UFC star Jose Aldo: 'He's going to be a free agent'

Charles Oliveira opens up about the Colby Covington Callout

“I sent it to Diego (Lima),” Charles Oliveira continued. “And Diego said it too; I see what you think. I said, ‘Diego, just sit down, talk, think, see what’s good, see what the UFC thinks about it.'”

Charles Oliveira offers to serve as backup fighter to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

“It’s not just what Charles thinks,” the former lightweight champion said. “It’s about what the UFC thinks about it. Colby is a talkative guy, he’s a guy who talks a lot, so let’s see. Why not?”

When asked if he would be willing to move up in weight if the proposal “made sense” to him, Charles Oliveira also replied in the affirmative. “For sure, if it makes sense, if it’s something good for me, why not?”

READ MORE:  The UFC heavyweight mess - Here's how we get out of it
Colby Covington claims he's still the best welterweight on earth despite loss at UFC 296
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Fans were ecstatic to hear about Oliveira’s potential fight and weight change. Many have said that there’s not much for the man left to do at lightweight and argue that a move to welterweight could be just the exciting change that he needs.

Would you like to see Charles Oliveira move up and fight Colby Covington?

READ MORE:  Bobby Green set to fight Paddy Pimblett in grudge fight showdown at UFC 304 in Manchester

Makoa Goble is an American writer born in Virginia Beach, Virginia who grew up in Northern California. A father of two, Makoa is a family man and has had a love of writing and MMA since he was a child himself.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts