UFC fans slam Henry Cejudo after calling out 1-4 fighter for a clash at The APEX: ‘I just feel sorry for you’

Henry Cejudo is without a doubt one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time. Aside from holding two UFC world championships simultaneously, he is an Olympic gold medalist, accomplishing a feat only a tiny percentage of human beings will ever achieve.

So why is he practically begging to fight someone barely clinging onto a top-ten spot inside The APEX?

After winning both the bantamweight and flyweight titles and defeating the likes of TJ Dillashaw, Demetrious Johnson, and Dominick Cruz — three of the biggest names in their respective divisions — ‘Triple C’ packed his bags and went home. It was a confusing decision at the prime of his career, but the retirement didn’t last long.

Three years after laying down his gloves, Cejudo returned to challenge then-bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288. Despite a valiant effort, he came up short on two of the three judges’ scorecards. Still, Cejudo’s performance against one of the best 135’ers of all time was enough to get excited about his second run in the sport.

Then he fought Merab Dvalishvili.

The Machine’ absolutely dominated Cejudo for three rounds at UFC 298, establishing himself as the division’s top contender and knocking ‘Triple C’ even further down the ladder.

Desperate for his first win in more than four years, Cejudo is now turning his attention toward Rob Font, practically begging the Tampa native to sign on the dotted line so they can fight in front of 50 people at The APEX in Las Vegas.

“Hey Rob Font, my wife told me I need to spend more time with my kids so let’s meet up July 20th at the Apex,” Cejudo wrote on X. “Don’t even worry about getting me a Father’s Day Gift, the beating I’m gonna give you will be good enough. Sign the contract hoe.”

That’s a far cry from a fight with Brandon Moreno inside The Sphere.

UFC Fans lament the downfall of Henry Cejudo

Needless to say, fight fans were taken aback by the callout considering that Rob Font is 1-4 in his last five with his only win in the previous three years coming against Adrian Yanez.