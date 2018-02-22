Conor McGregor Confirms He’s Returning To MMA

Conor McGregor says he will return to MMA.

With the lightweight champion in negotiations to fight twice in 2018 while Dana White insisted McGregor ‘understood why he was being stripped’ of the 155-pound title, ‘The Notorious’ took to his own personal Instagram account to confirm he will be back, period, because he’s the best.

His return was apparently closer than we all thought too, as he offered to fill in for Max Holloway at March 3’s UFC 222, but the UFC couldn’t raise the funds to pay him his now-astronomical asking price:

“I am fighting again. Period. I am the best at this. I put my name forward to step in at UFC 222 to face Frankie Edgar when Max Holloway pulled out, but I was told there wasn’t enough time to generate the money that the UFC would need. I was excited about bouncing in last minute and taking out the final featherweight, without all the rest of the stuff that comes with this game. Please respect the insane amount of work outside the fight game that I have put in. On top of the fighting.

I am here.

It is on them to come and get me. Because I am here. Yours sincerely,

The Champ Champ™”

So it appears to be a matter of cold, hard cash – as always – and the word is the UFC and McGregor are getting closer and closer on agreeing to terms for his return.

He may or may not be stripped of his title, but the consensus has him facing the winner of UFC 223’s Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov title fight.

That is, unless Floyd Mayweather actually makes his way to the UFC.