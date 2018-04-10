Conor McGregor Breaks Silence On Social Media After Arrest

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has broken his silence on social media.

Not only has the MMA community been talking about his latest antics but the mainstream has been as well.

McGregor and several members of his entourage decided to fly from Ireland to Brooklyn, New York last Thursday to get revenge on current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

If you recall, Khabib got into a verbal altercation with Artem Lobov, who is a training partner of McGregor’s, at the hotel where all of the fighters who were competing at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event.

McGregor didn’t appreciate the situation and wanted revenge on the newly crowned champ.

Thus, he and his group made there way down to where the buses were at the arena that had fighters on it.

This was when all heck broke loose as McGregor started throwing trash cans, chairs, barricades and other items at the buses.



McGregor turned himself into the NYPD following his destruction late Thursday night.

As a result, he was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

On Friday, Dillon Danis posted McGregor’s $50,000 bond and the former champ was released from custody. McGregor is due another court appearance on June 14th.

On Tuesday (April 10, 2018), McGregor posted for the first time on any social media platform that he has by posting a photo and a praying emoji. You can see it here: