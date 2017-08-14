Chael Sonnen Responds To Tito Ortiz’s Callout

It’s a hard thing for fighters to stay away after retiring as an active MMA competitor. There are a few reasons for this. It could be the money, the glory and just the desire to compete. At the end of the day, there are a lot of mixed martial artists that can’t stay away.

This leads us to former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz, who has retired multiple times. It appears that the 42-year-old Hall of Famer might just come back to take another fight.

His latest surgery was on his neck, and after he got out of the hospital, he took to social media to thank fans and well-wishers for their support along the way. He also ended the statement with a challenge to the man he beat in his last fight, Chael Sonnen. “I’m alive. I’m fixed. Now it’s time to get ready, because Chael, I’m kicking your ass.”

Good to go!!! Surgery went great. Walk out of the hospital on my own! Thank you Dr Willam Smith to the best Nero-surgeon in the world. I am now pain free. ???????? #unbreakable #milliondollarman A post shared by titoortiz1999 (@titoortiz1999) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

I feel great one day after three level disk replacement. Nurse came to see me and said it looked great. I heal like wolverine. Nice to have 0 pain. #unbreakable #allscarshaveastory A post shared by titoortiz1999 (@titoortiz1999) on Aug 12, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

This led to Sonnen responding to Ortiz via Twitter. If you recall, Ortiz scored a win over Sonnen earlier this year at Bellator 170 when Ortiz forced Sonnen to tap out to a rear-naked choke.

Y'wanna send the twins up for a week or two while you recover?

They might enjoy some hot food & indoor plumbing…. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 13, 2017

Teets

I'm glad I beat you, but I regret breaking your neck

Glad you got it fixed

Please send me Dr. bills

I feel responsible to help. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 13, 2017

Since Ortiz defeated Sonnen by submission in the first round of their fight at Bellator 170 in January, he has received several insults from Sonnen, who clearly wants a rematch. Sonnen is coming off a win over Wanderlei Silva at Bellator NYC, which saw Ortiz sit at cage side for the fight.

Following Bellator NYC, Sonnen has been trying to get a fight with another retired UFC Hall of Famer, Chuck Liddell. However, that bout is unlikely. A rematch with Ortiz is very likely though.