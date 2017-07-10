Yoel Romero Fires Back At Michael Bisping’s Burning Of Cuban Flag

Yoel Romero will not be facing Michael Bisping next, but the bad blood between the two top middleweights hasn’t been settled.

Romero, a 40-year-old former Cuban Olympian, lost a decision in an interim title bout to Robert Whittaker in the main event of this past weekend’s (July 8, 2017) UFC 213. Had he had come out on top, Romero would be next in line to fight Bisping for the undisputed title, although that shot now belongs to “The Reaper”.

Bisping, however, was cage side for the bout and raised some eye brows when he decided to burn a Cuban flag in order to mock Romero.

Check out the video courtesy of the UFC below:

Now just days removed from his battle with Whittaker, “The Solider of God” has fired back at “The Count”, posting a video to his official Instagram account of him burning a picture of Bisping:

Prior to his matchup with Whittaker, Romero had won an incredible eight straight fights. He was expected to receive a title shot after his impressive victory over Chris Weidman last November, but that never came to fruition.

Who would you like to see “The Solider of God” meet next?