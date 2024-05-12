Video – UFC boss Dana White left stunned after reporter asked to be branded with hot iron: ‘You’re crazy’

MMA reporters can be an odd bunch, and Dana White was definitely caught off guard by one very strange question that he was asked at the post-fight press conference for the fight night in St. Louis this past Saturday.

The fights were electric, and the atmosphere at the Enterprise Center was indeed special. Dana White said it felt like he was in the crowd of a pay-per-view event, and the fighters did not disappoint in providing some insane moments.

The fight night also broke a company record, with a gate valued at over two million dollars, the highest for any fight night before. This has even got Dana White chomping at the bit to “phase out” the UFC Apex and more consistently keep the UFC traveling the globe.

MMA reporter asks a freaky question that disturbs UFC president Dana White

Dana White was answering questions at the post-fight press conference and was caught off guard by a reporter with a strange fantasy.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

“I’ve got one little challenge for Cowboy (Cerrone),” the female reporter said. “If you notice this BMF brand at the top of my hat, I got that custom branding iron, and I said if he did his ride, I was going to let him brand me, but now I just want to let him do it; what do you think about that?”

White was visibly confused by this question and gave a slightly uncomfortable laugh. “Did you say brand you?” White asked. “You and Cowboy were meant for each other. There’s no way in hell that I would make that happen; you’re crazy.”

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

The female reporter went on to say that she would like to be branded by Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone just for the “clout” and “fun” of it. Obviously, such a silly question can lead to scrutiny, and it certainly did for the female reporter.

This is what the UFC wants at their “press conferences.” Make no mistake about it.



The sport has come so far. It has evolved so much. The UFC is on fire. The athletes are more talented than ever.



The “media,” however, has gone backwards. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/xeB79VBbDO — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 12, 2024

The reporter wouldn’t just go down without a response, and later on, she would take to her social media channels and talk about what happened and the criticism she is now receiving.

What are your thoughts about the reporter asking to be branded?