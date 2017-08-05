UFC Fight Night 114 Preliminary Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, August 5th, 2017) will come from in the form of UFC Fight Night 114. Headlining the card are Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Jack Hermansson vs. Brad Scott in a middleweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1.

Dustin Ortiz vs. Hector Sandoval is next in a flyweight bout. If you blinked then you may have missed the finish of this fight because it only went 15 seconds. Sandoval left seemed to rock Ortiz but he answered immediately with an overhand right that rocked Sandoval. Ortiz got on top of him and landed some hammer fists to finish it.

Henry Briones vs. Rani Yahya is next in a bantamweight bout. In round 1, Yahya starts the bout with a pair of leg kicks, quickly shoots in and pinned Briones to the cage. He swings around to back and scores a takedown. Yahya in north-south while looking to lock down the choke. Briones defends and reclaims half guard. Yahya looking for a kimura and got it for the win.

Jose Alberto Quinonez vs. Diego Rivas in a bantamweight opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary card. In round 1, Quinonez follows a cross into a clinch but thinks better of it. He blocks a body kick and throws a 3-piece that’s blocked. Rivas clinches, Quinonez bouncing around the outside, but it’s Rivas who is more active with his kicks. Quinonez sends a kick at Rivas’ head. In round 2, Another Rivas counter right hits Quinonez in the shoulder and off-balances him after the Mexican fighter lands a 2-piece. Quinonez recovers from the near-knockdown and hits a takedown. He sets up shop in Rivas’ guard and lands strikes. In round 3, Rivas misses on a winging right. Quinonez responds with a 1-2 leg kick. Quinonez ducks another. They tie up and Rivas nearly gets a takedown w a whizzer throw, but Quinonez uses the fence to help stay upright. Quinonez on top. Now Rivas reverses Quinonez and threatens with front choke but Quinonez scrambles and gets to his feet. The judges gave Quinonez the decision win.

Joseph Morales vs. Roberto Sanchez in a flyweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, Sanchez pressures out of the gate. He shoots against the cage and takes Morales down while looking to pass the legs. He ends up in guard. Sanchez has Morales stuffed up against the cage and has his right arm trapped under his body. Sanchez drops some elbows upstairs and short punches to the body. Morales uses front headlock to get up and Sanchez dropped him with a right hand. Morales recovers just as fast and comes after Sanchez, driving HIM to the canvas. Morales jumps on the back and is going for a rear-naked choke, which he got for the win.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Alvaro Herrera vs. Jordan Rinaldi in a lightweight bout. In round 1, a leg kick for Rinaldi, he blocks a 1-2 on his guard. Rinaldi finishes the takedown but his head is wrapped up. He gets to side control though and locks in the Von Flue choke and Herrera taps out.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Brad Scott

Flyweight: Dustin Ortiz def. Hector Sandoval via KO (Punches), Round 1 – 0:15

Bantamweight: Rani Yahya def. Henry Briones by submission (kimura) at 2:01 of Round 1

Bantamweight: Jose Quinonez def. Diego Rivas by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7 p.m. ET)

Flyweight: Joseph Morales def. Roberto Sanchez via Submission (Rear-naked choke), Round 1 – 3:56

Lightweight: Jordan Rinaldi def. Alvaro Herrera via submission (Von Flue choke) at 2:01 of R1