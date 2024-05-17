Video – UFC star Alex Pereira pranks his kids dressed as grizzly bear: ‘Always bringing that chama energy’

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira pulled a prank on his kids.

Pereira had a fake bear in the house and when his kids walked downstairs, they stumbled and immediately ran in the other direction. Pereira was under the bear skid and it even made a sound that made his kids run away, and when they did, he got up and had a good laugh.

Alex Pereira seemed to have a good laugh at the expense of his kids being scared thinking there is a real, live bear in their house.

Alex Pereira likely to face Jiri Prochazka next

Alex Pereira is coming off a first-round knockout win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 to defend his light heavyweight title next time out.

Pereira is now expected to rematch Jiri Prochazka next time out, who he beat by knockout in November to win the vacant light heavyweight title.

Speaking to the media at UFC 301, Pereira said Prochazka would likely be his next opponent.

“I think if I wait for that fight, it would take too long,” Pereira said ahead of UFC 301 (via MMAFighting). “I want to fight earlier than that. I think as far as we know, most likely the next in line is Jiri Prochazka. Ankalaev is going to have to wait a little bit. I know Jamahal Hill’s been talking some trash but he’s going to have to wait a little longer. I think Prochazka is the next one.”

According to Pereira, Ankalaev wouldn’t have been ready in time for when the Brazilian wants to fight. Although nothing is booked, Pereira says he has told the UFC when he wants to fight.

“We told them when we want to fight,” Pereira said. “[We’ve not gotten anything official yet,] we don’t know, but they said due to the time frame, it will most likely be Prochazka. But anybody out there they want to put [in there], we’re good with it.”

Pereira is currently 10-2 as a pro and is a perfect 3-0 since moving up to light heavyweight.