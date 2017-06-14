UFC Fight Night 110 Sees Increase In Viewership

The main event had star power, but the undercard did not. Despite that fact, the UFC pulled in solid viewership for the UFC Fight Night 110 event. The promotion, as well as FOX Sports, should be happy with how the viewership numbers were when they were made available.

The main card drew averaged 923,000 viewers and peaked in the main event with 1,087,000 viewers. This is up from UFC Fight Night 108, which was the most recent event to air on Saturday night on FS1, averaged 745,000. The prelims averaged 696,000 viewers that featured Vinc Pichel’s first-round knockout over Damien Brown. That was the lowest of the year for a prime time FS 1 airing. In comparison, UFC FN 108 prelims averaged 320,000 viewers. The prelim numbers are still good as the average UFC Fight Night prelims on the TV Network were 730,000.

A heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and former interim title contender Mark Hunt served as the main event.Derek Brunson vs. Dan Kelly in a middleweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Dan Hooker vs. Ross Pearson in a lightweight bout, Henrique da Silva vs. Ion Cutelaba in a light heavyweight bout, Tim Elliott vs. Ben Nguyen in a flyweight bout, and Alex Volkanovski vs. Mizuto Hirota in a featherweight bout.

The pre-fight show pulled in 61,000 viewers. It should be noted that the show was delayed due to a baseball game on FS 1 running long. The post-fight show did The post-fight show did 351,000 viewers, which is a strong number, and well up from the 224,000 that UFC Fight Night 108 drew. This is a good sign as people were interested in sticking around for fight analysis or interviews.

Fight fans will not have to wait long to see more UFC action as the promotion returns this Saturday. UFC Fight Night 111 takes place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The entire card will air exclusively on the UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. A women’s bantamweight bout between former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm and former title challenger Bethe Correia will headline this event. Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight bout co-headlined this event. Rounding out the main card was Dong Hyun Kim vs. Colby Covington in a welterweight bout and Rafael dos Anjos vs. Tarec Saffiedine in a welterweight bout.