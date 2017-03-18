UFC Fight Night 107 Preliminary Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display today (Saturday, March 18th, 2017) will come from in the form of UFC Fight Night 107. Headlining the card are Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Joseph Duffy vs. Reza Madadi in a lightweight bout closes the preliminary card.

Francimar Barroso vs. Darren Stewart is next in a light heavyweight bout.

Timothy Johnson vs. Daniel Omielanczuk is next in a heavyweight bout.

Marc Diakiese vs. Teemu Packalen is next in a lightweight bout.

Oluwale Bamgbose vs. Tom Breese is next in a welterweight bout.

Leon Edwards vs. Vicente Luque is next in a welterweight bout.

Scott Askham vs. Brad Scott is next in a middleweight bout.

Opening the prelims is Lina Lansberg vs. Lucie Pudilova in a female bantamweight bout.

Here are the results:

