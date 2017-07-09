Home UFC Twitter Reacts To UFC 213 PPV

Twitter Reacts To UFC 213 PPV

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It was a great night of fights from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada last night (Sat. July 8, 2017) for the UFC 213 pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Our co-main event of the evening saw former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum suffer a controversial majority decision loss to Alistair Overem, where “The Reem” seemed to re-enter the heavyweight title picture. In the main event, things got very interesting in the middleweight division as No. 3-ranked Robert Whittaker took a unanimous decision win over Yoel Romero to become the interim 185-pound champion of the world.

Now, Whittaker is set to take on current middleweight champ Michael Bisping at a later date to unify the titles. You can check out how the fight world reacted to the event on Twitter here below:

 

