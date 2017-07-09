Twitter Reacts To UFC 213 PPV

It was a great night of fights from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada last night (Sat. July 8, 2017) for the UFC 213 pay-per-view (PPV) event.
Our co-main event of the evening saw former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum suffer a controversial majority decision loss to Alistair Overem, where “The Reem” seemed to re-enter the heavyweight title picture. In the main event, things got very interesting in the middleweight division as No. 3-ranked Robert Whittaker took a unanimous decision win over Yoel Romero to become the interim 185-pound champion of the world.
Now, Whittaker is set to take on current middleweight champ Michael Bisping at a later date to unify the titles. You can check out how the fight world reacted to the event on Twitter here below:
A right hand briefly drops Werdum…
— Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) July 9, 2017
Overeem is being very evasive, good head movement, staying out of the way of Werdum's strikes. Keeping his hands low as well. Baiting.
— #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) July 9, 2017
No
— #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) July 9, 2017
Crowd booing as Reem is interviewed and can't hear him speaking.
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 9, 2017
Alistair Overeem wins a majority decision, 29-28, 29-28 and 28-28. MMA scoring is weird and technically not even universal right now.
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 9, 2017
It's raining boos here in the T-Mobile Arena. Can't hear a word Overeem is saying.
— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 9, 2017
I'm going to say it every event. Judging is a fraudulent exercise and imprecise to the point of being unhelpful.
— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 9, 2017
Wanna talk about the 10-point must system now? How is Overeem's round 1 the same as Werdum's round 3? Nah, man.
— Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 9, 2017
Can’t hear anything Overeem is saying, because he’s getting booed so loudly. #UFC213
— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 9, 2017
No way!! @FabricioWerdum won by far! #UFC213
— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 9, 2017
This is the 2nd time judges have fucked over @FabricioWerdum against Overeem #UFC213
— #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) July 9, 2017
Overeem: Lot of respect to Fabricio. I have a lot of respect for him. The hard work will not stop until I have the UFC heavyweight title.
— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 9, 2017
Alistair Overeem squeaks out a controversial decision over Fabricio Werdum! Does he get a title shot vs. Stipe Miocic? #UFC213 pic.twitter.com/GtRXdZ7hAH
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 9, 2017
Congrats @Alistairovereem now go get that belt 😀 #UFC213
— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) July 9, 2017
#UFC213 Lots of boos in the crowd @TMobileArena for that Overeem majority decision but that's how I had it, 29-28.
— Richard Hunter (@RichardHunter) July 9, 2017
Down two rounds to start this fight, Whittaker about to win this fight in an amazing comeback. #UFC213
— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 9, 2017
Gutsy performance from both guys. But that fight belongs to Bobby Knuckles.
— Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 9, 2017
Close fight but I think Whittaker got this. #UFC213
— Las Vegas Fight Shop (@LVFightShop) July 9, 2017
Rd 5 all @robwhittakermma 49 – 48 at worst rd 1 swing rd #bobbyknuckles the champ @ufc #UFC213
— Truck Gordon (@TruckMMA_UFC) July 9, 2017
What a fight!! That's at least 3 rounds to Whittaker. #UFC213
— Submission Radio (@SubmissionAus) July 9, 2017
I have to 48-47 for Robert Whittaker. We'll go to the judges. Unbelievable fight. #UFC213
— Matt Parrino (@MattParrinoUFC) July 9, 2017
Beauty before age tonight. Great fight regardless. #UFC213 pic.twitter.com/Zs56D1Gawz
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) July 9, 2017
WHAT. A. FIGHT.#UFC213 pic.twitter.com/iB2taxSHST
— UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2017
THAT FIGHT!!!!!!! @ufc
— Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) July 9, 2017
I believe Australia will have its first #UFC Champ! (Interim, yes I know)#UFC213
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) July 9, 2017
Excellent fight. At least three rounds to Whittaker. #UFC213
— Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) July 9, 2017
This @YoelRomeroMMA vs @robwhittakermma is gnarly. Impressed @ufc
— Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) July 9, 2017
That was everything I wanted it to be and so much more. #UFC213
— Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 9, 2017
Michael Bisping is in the cage with the belt. He and Romero literally almost got into a fight. Had to be separated.
— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 9, 2017
Bisping in the octagon, starting shit with Romero. They near scuffle.
— #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) July 9, 2017
Judges: 48-47 times three for Whittaker. @bisping holding his belt in octagon.
— Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) July 9, 2017
All three judges have it 48-47 for Robert Whittaker #UFC213
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 9, 2017
ALL HAIL THE NEW INTERIM CHAMP @robwhittakermma!!!! pic.twitter.com/DCCiKuxzSo
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 9, 2017
Robert Whittaker is your UFC interim middleweight champion.
— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 9, 2017
BOBBY FUCKING KNUCKLES!!! #UFC213
— Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 9, 2017
Shit was crazy. I guess Whittaker is the scariest man alive #ufc213
— Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) July 9, 2017
Really great fight. Had high expectations and exceeded them. Whittaker was amazing.
— Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) July 9, 2017
Robert Whittaker is the new UFC Interim Middleweight Champion
— #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) July 9, 2017
Robert Whittaker takes it 48-47 x 3 and is the interim UFC middleweight champion.
— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 9, 2017
Gotta love Bisping! ???? "Take that mothafooker!" #UFC213
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) July 9, 2017
Bisping moving fast for an injured man!???? #UFC213
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 9, 2017
LMAO get that fucking shirt off him. #UFC213
— Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 9, 2017
Congratulations to the new interim @ufc champ, @robwhittakermma!!
— Ryan Hall (@ryanhall5050) July 9, 2017
Michael Bisping vs. Robert Whittaker. UFC middleweight title unification fight in Sydney, Australia. This is the move.
— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 9, 2017
Rogan announces Whittaker will face Bisping next.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 9, 2017
Bisping: the fact that you are standing there with that belt makes me sick.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 9, 2017
Michael Bisping, the god.
— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 9, 2017
Michael Bisping gonna Michael Bisping!
— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 9, 2017
Bisping throws his belt on the ground and says "take that motherfucker."
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 9, 2017
