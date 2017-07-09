Twitter Reacts To UFC 213 PPV

It was a great night of fights from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada last night (Sat. July 8, 2017) for the UFC 213 pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Our co-main event of the evening saw former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum suffer a controversial majority decision loss to Alistair Overem, where “The Reem” seemed to re-enter the heavyweight title picture. In the main event, things got very interesting in the middleweight division as No. 3-ranked Robert Whittaker took a unanimous decision win over Yoel Romero to become the interim 185-pound champion of the world.

Now, Whittaker is set to take on current middleweight champ Michael Bisping at a later date to unify the titles. You can check out how the fight world reacted to the event on Twitter here below:

A right hand briefly drops Werdum… — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) July 9, 2017

Overeem is being very evasive, good head movement, staying out of the way of Werdum's strikes. Keeping his hands low as well. Baiting. — #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) July 9, 2017

Crowd booing as Reem is interviewed and can't hear him speaking. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 9, 2017

Alistair Overeem wins a majority decision, 29-28, 29-28 and 28-28. MMA scoring is weird and technically not even universal right now. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 9, 2017

It's raining boos here in the T-Mobile Arena. Can't hear a word Overeem is saying. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 9, 2017

I'm going to say it every event. Judging is a fraudulent exercise and imprecise to the point of being unhelpful. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 9, 2017

Wanna talk about the 10-point must system now? How is Overeem's round 1 the same as Werdum's round 3? Nah, man. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 9, 2017

Can’t hear anything Overeem is saying, because he’s getting booed so loudly. #UFC213 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 9, 2017

Wanna talk about the 10-point must system now? How is Overeem's round 1 the same as Werdum's round 3? Nah, man. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 9, 2017

This is the 2nd time judges have fucked over @FabricioWerdum against Overeem #UFC213 — #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) July 9, 2017

Overeem: Lot of respect to Fabricio. I have a lot of respect for him. The hard work will not stop until I have the UFC heavyweight title. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 9, 2017

Overeem: Lot of respect to Fabricio. I have a lot of respect for him. The hard work will not stop until I have the UFC heavyweight title. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 9, 2017

Alistair Overeem squeaks out a controversial decision over Fabricio Werdum! Does he get a title shot vs. Stipe Miocic? #UFC213 pic.twitter.com/GtRXdZ7hAH — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 9, 2017

#UFC213 Lots of boos in the crowd @TMobileArena for that Overeem majority decision but that's how I had it, 29-28. — Richard Hunter (@RichardHunter) July 9, 2017

Down two rounds to start this fight, Whittaker about to win this fight in an amazing comeback. #UFC213 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 9, 2017

Gutsy performance from both guys. But that fight belongs to Bobby Knuckles. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 9, 2017

Close fight but I think Whittaker got this. #UFC213 — Las Vegas Fight Shop (@LVFightShop) July 9, 2017

Rd 5 all @robwhittakermma 49 – 48 at worst rd 1 swing rd #bobbyknuckles the champ @ufc #UFC213 — Truck Gordon (@TruckMMA_UFC) July 9, 2017

What a fight!! That's at least 3 rounds to Whittaker. #UFC213 — Submission Radio (@SubmissionAus) July 9, 2017

I have to 48-47 for Robert Whittaker. We'll go to the judges. Unbelievable fight. #UFC213 — Matt Parrino (@MattParrinoUFC) July 9, 2017

I believe Australia will have its first #UFC Champ! (Interim, yes I know)#UFC213 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) July 9, 2017

Excellent fight. At least three rounds to Whittaker. #UFC213 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) July 9, 2017

That was everything I wanted it to be and so much more. #UFC213 — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 9, 2017

Michael Bisping is in the cage with the belt. He and Romero literally almost got into a fight. Had to be separated. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 9, 2017

Bisping in the octagon, starting shit with Romero. They near scuffle. — #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) July 9, 2017

Judges: 48-47 times three for Whittaker. @bisping holding his belt in octagon. — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) July 9, 2017

All three judges have it 48-47 for Robert Whittaker #UFC213 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 9, 2017

ALL HAIL THE NEW INTERIM CHAMP @robwhittakermma!!!! pic.twitter.com/DCCiKuxzSo — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 9, 2017

Robert Whittaker is your UFC interim middleweight champion. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 9, 2017

BOBBY FUCKING KNUCKLES!!! #UFC213 — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 9, 2017

Shit was crazy. I guess Whittaker is the scariest man alive #ufc213 — Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) July 9, 2017

Really great fight. Had high expectations and exceeded them. Whittaker was amazing. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) July 9, 2017

Robert Whittaker is the new UFC Interim Middleweight Champion — #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) July 9, 2017

Robert Whittaker takes it 48-47 x 3 and is the interim UFC middleweight champion. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 9, 2017

Gotta love Bisping! ???? "Take that mothafooker!" #UFC213 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) July 9, 2017

Bisping moving fast for an injured man!???? #UFC213 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 9, 2017

LMAO get that fucking shirt off him. #UFC213 — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 9, 2017

Michael Bisping vs. Robert Whittaker. UFC middleweight title unification fight in Sydney, Australia. This is the move. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 9, 2017

Rogan announces Whittaker will face Bisping next. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 9, 2017

Bisping: the fact that you are standing there with that belt makes me sick. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 9, 2017

Michael Bisping, the god. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 9, 2017

Michael Bisping gonna Michael Bisping! — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 9, 2017

Bisping throws his belt on the ground and says "take that motherfucker." — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 9, 2017