Stipe Miocic Scoffs At Francis Ngannou’s Title Plans On Twitter

Stipe Miocic is still the UFC heavyweight champion of the world, and he’s here to remind you in case you forgot.

With all the attention currently placed on heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou, Miocic took to Twitter to address the Cameroonian’s campaign for a title shot, and did so in classic Stipe fashion:

Ngannou took to opportunity after knocking out Alistair Overeem in the first round to make his case for a shot at Miocic’s belt. Ngannou’s performance was certainly emphatic enough to catch the champ’s attention, as the victory pushes Ngannou to an impressive 11-1 record.

The hulking Cameroonian is undefeated in the UFC and has now taken out top contenders in Overeem and Andrei Arlovski, both with punches and both under two minutes of round one.

Meanwhile, Miocic has enjoyed his championship status ever since knocking g out former champ Fabricio Werdum back at UFC 198, and has defended the belt twice since then, with first round stoppages over Overeem and Junior Dos Santos. Both Ngannou And Miocic seem to be running full-force right in to one another and appear destined to fight each other in the near future.

Miocic most recently fought in May, meaning the timing of a title fight against Ngannou makes the most sense, and with no other conceivable heavyweight contender worthy or available at the moment, dont be surprised when this fight is announced.

Who do you seeing winning between Miocic and Ngannou? Is the champion the man to stop Ngannou’s momentum and hand him his first UFC loss?