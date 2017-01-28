Jason Knight Submits Alex Caceres In Frenetic UFC on FOX 23 Opener

Tonight’s (Jan. 28) UFC on FOX 23 main card opened with a featherweight fracas. The two men trading leather inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado were Alex Caceres (12-10, 1 NC) and Jason Knight (17-2).

“The Kid” extended his winning streak to three in exciting fashion.

The two met at the center of the Octagon and engaged immediately. A body kick from Caceres was caught and Knight pushed him against the fence. “Bruce Leeroy” got out quickly. A counter right hand landed for Caceres. Knight landed his own straight right counter.

A combination with two counter strikes found the mark for Knight. A hard leg kick connected for Caceres. “Bruce Leeroy” started to keep his distance. He made “The Kid” miss several shots and landed a right hand. Knight pressured his opponent against the fence, but he couldn’t hold the position for long.

A left hand upstairs followed by a body shot was there for Caceres. A cut formed on Knight’s forehead. Knight dropped Caceres with a counter punch. “Bruce Leeroy” got up, but was slammed to the canvas. Knight went for a rear-naked choke before the round ended.

Round two began and Caceres got in a push kick. Knight caught a kick, but wasn’t able to capitalize. A right hand found the mark for Knight. Caceres moved forward and landed a straight right. They tied up and Knight tripped his opponent. He took the back of “Bruce Leeroy” and secured a body lock. “The Kid” was active with elbows. He went for the choke, but Caceres defended it.

Caceres winced from the shots he was taking. Knight rained down elbows to the shoulder blade. He went for the choke again, but this time he forced the tap.

Final Result: Jason Knight def. Alex Caceres via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:21