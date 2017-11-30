Irish Judge Goes Off On Conor McGregor For Missing Court

Conor McGregor just can’t stop making headlines for incidents that have nothing to do with actually fighting.

One day after a prominent Irish crime reporter believed him to be in ‘very serious danger,’ after he allegedly got into a brawl with the Irish mob in Dublin on Sunday nightMcGregor issued a response to those who were supposedly looking for him.

McGregor’s dad wasn’t worried about it all, but the UFC lightweight champion, who has yet to make a title defense since winning the belt in November 2016, has now angered an authority of an entirely different sort.

According to a report from the Irish Independent, McGregor no-showed a court appearance in Dublin’s Blanchardstown District Court for a speeding violation earlier today, a hearing that had already been adjourned twice this month. McGregor’s solicitor Graham Kenny, who was present to enter a guilty plea for McGregor, said he would call McGregor to come to court and the hearing was scheduled for later today.

But judge Miriam Walsh was none too pleased by the brash MMA superstar’s decision not to show up, stating that he needed to be present as he was ‘disrespecting the court’:

“I’m getting nothing but fingers from Mr McGregor, if he wants to make a case he has to be here,” she said. “This is absolute disrespect to the court.”

Walsh also went on to say that a bench warrant would be ‘coming his way’ if he failed to show up, which was revealed he eventually did to pay a small fine:

Conor McGregor has been fined €400 at Blanchardstown District Court after pleading guilty to a speeding offence — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 30, 2017

A bigger story than his speeding ticket, which he was cited for after breaking the 100km/h limit on N7 Naas Road back in March, was his short response to reporters outside of the court, which many took as a direct response to the mob members who are allegedly looking for him.

Just another day in the life of MMA’s biggest star. Now if fans could only see him fight in the Octagon.