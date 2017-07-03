Gilbert Melendez vs. Jeremy Stephens In The Works For UFC 215

We got another bout that is being targeted for the upcoming UFC 215 event. The card is taking shape and apparently will feature an intriguing featherweight bout between Gilbert Melendez and Jeremy Stephens. The fight deal is close to being finalized according to Damon Martin, who broke the news via his Twitter account yesterday (Sunday, July 2nd, 2017).

BREAKING: Jeremy Stephens vs. Gilbert Melendez at featherweight in the works for UFC 215 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Sept 9. #UFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 3, 2017

Melendez has not competed inside the world famous Octagon since his bout against Edson Barboza at UFC on Fox 20 in July of 2016. Gilbert lost the bout, which marked the third straight loss for the former Strikeforce Lightweight champion of the world.

Since then, he has teased a drop down to 145 pounds on the heels of his skid, which is now a fact as it will become a reality as he looks to pick up his first win since 2013.

Although this will be a fresh start for Melendez, his upcoming bout will not be an easy task as Stephens is riding a two-fight losing streak himself, losing to Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgar in consecutive featherweight contests. Both fighter’s need a big win and they need it to come at UFC 215.

UFC 215 takes place on Sept. 9, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The main card will air on pay-per-view while the prelims will air on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass.

Junior dos Santos has been booked to face Frances Ngannou in a heavyweight bout while Thiago Alves and Mike Perry will square off in a welterweight bout at the event. As of this writing, the promotion has yet to announce the main event.