Felice Herrig Defeats Alexa Grasso, Wants Paige VanZant or Michelle Waterson

Strawweight action between a rising prospect and a seasoned veteran served as the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 104. Alexa Grasso (9-1) went toe-to-toe with Felice Herrig (12-6).

Herrig handed Grasso the first loss of her career.

Grasso landed a kick to the body. Herrig threw some shots upstairs. A jumping switch kick attempt saw Grasso go down on the canvas, but she quickly went for a heel hook. She used the submission to get back to her feet.

Herrig pressured forward and landed a right hand. A spinning heel kick attempt missed for Grasso. An inside leg kick found the mark for Grasso followed by counter straight lefts and rights. A right hand lnaded for Herrig. Grasso ended the round with a hard knee to the body.

A clean right hand landed for Herrig early in the second stanza. Grasso connected with a right hand. Herrig landed another right hand. Grasso landed a kick to the body. Herrig was more offensive and landed the cleaner strikes. Herrig took her opponent down to end the round.

The final round was underway. Grasso landed a side kick to the body. Herrig kept landing her straight right hand. She took Grasso down and moved to full mount. Grasso bumped her off and stood back up. A counter punch connected for Herrig. Grasso landed a leg kick.

Herrig continued to beat her opponent to the punch. Grasso kept getting countered. Herrig had her takedown attempt stuffed. Grasso landed some more as the round was closing. She tagged Herrig at the end of the round.

The last minute surge wasn’t enough for Grasso. Herrig was awarded the unanimous decision win.

After the bout, Herrig called for a rematch with Paige VanZant or a scrap with Michelle Waterson.

Final Result: Felice Herrig def. Alexa Grasso via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)