Daniel Cormier Reveals How He’d Fare In A Boxing Match With Anthony Joshua

With the boxing superfight between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. possibly being on the horizon, many mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters are finding themselves curious as to how they’d fare in boxing.

Fighters such as Nate Diaz and UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo have followed suit and applied for their boxing licenses as well.

A fight between McGregor and Mayweather will be a fight between a man who has never competed in a professional boxing fight in his life (McGregor), and possibly the greatest to ever lace up a pair of gloves (Mayweather). While some combat sports fans are expecting a complete wipeout of McGregor, some are actually giving him a puncher’s chance.

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was recently asked by a fan how he believes he’d do in a boxing match against the likes of Anthony Joshua. Cormier responded by saying that in a boxing match he would be knocked out ‘so fast’ by Joshua:

I would get knocked out so fast!!! All of us would in a BOXING match. We CANT outbox these dudes in straight boxing matches man. https://t.co/Zk8aJx0aPx — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 7, 2017

Cormier doesn’t have to worry about stepping into a boxing ring anytime soon, as the 205-pound champ most likely will defend his title against longtime rival Jon Jones next. Jones’ United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension is nearly up, and a bout between the two could be on the horizon.

How do you think Cormier would fare in the boxing ring against the elite such as Anthony Joshua?