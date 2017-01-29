Dana White Shuts Down Amanda Nunes’ Plan For Two Belts

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Amanda “Lioness” Nunes will likely rematch Valentina Shevchenko, who scored an impressive submission victory over No. 2-ranked Julianna Pena last night at UFC on FOX 23, in her next outing, but she has also expressed interest in moving up in weight in an attempt to win another title.

The inaugural UFC women’s featherweight champion will be determined in the main event of Feb. 11’s UFC 208 from Brooklyn, New York when former 135-pound queen Holly Holm takes on Germaine de Randamie. Nunes has said she would like to take on the winner, but UFC President Dana White doesn’t seem too interested in the idea:

“Pump the brakes,” he said at the post-fight press conference. “Pump the brakes.

“Let’s defend the title first. You know what I mean? Let her defend her title first. She hasn’t defended her title. Everybody wants to jump around these days. We need to start pumping the brakes around here.”

To give credit where it’s due, Nunes has indeed defended her title, as she brutally stopped ex-champion Ronda Rousey in just 48 seconds in the main event of Dec. 30, 2016’s UFC 207 from Las Vegas, Nevada.

The future of the women’s 145-pound division is also extremely unclear, as Invicta FC featherweight queen Cris Cyborg Justino, the lady who the division was essentially created for, is currently dealing with a potential USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) violation.

White even admitted that he wasn’t the biggest fan of creating the division:

“This whole time, I didn’t want to do it,” said White, referring to the UFC’s newest and third women’s division. “I did it. And now here we are in this position, so we’ll see what happens.”

With that being said, ho would you like to see Nunes face next?