Islam Makhachev’s coach warns Max Holloway away from title fight at lightweight: ‘It will be gruelling’

Javier Mendez, the head coach of Islam Makhachev has warned Max Holloway over a potential fight between the two.

Holloway is coming off a thrilling fifth-round knockout win over Justin Gaethje to win the BMF title. After the win, Holloway called out Ilia Topuria for the featherweight title, as he would return to his weight class. But, many fans wanted to see him stay at lightweight and fight Makhachev for the lightweight title.

If Holloway does stay at 155lbs and face Makhachev, Mendez believes it will be a long night for the Hawaiian.

“Justin Gaethje doesn’t use his wrestling. Islam Makhachev is not gonna go and stand with Max. He’s gonna take him down…so, it will be a grueling situation for Max. So, I don’t look at him as a huge threat,” Mendez said to Submission Radio.

Currently, Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier on June 1 in Newark, New Jersey. Should he win that, Holloway could face Makhachev for the belt, but if it does happen, Mendez does think it will be a tough fight for him.

Islam Makhachev shot down Max Holloway matchup

Although Javier Mendez believes Max Holloway will have a long night against Islam Makhachev, the lightweight champ hasn’t shown much interest in the fight.

After UFC 300, Makhachev says Arman Tsarukyan will be next after Poirier as he believes Holloway would need to win a couple of fights at 155lbs to get a title shot, so he doesn’t have much interest in the scrap.

“If he beats a couple more guys in my division, we can fight,” Makhachev told the New York Post. “I don’t want to give him chance now because I have some contenders who I have to beat. Now I have Dustin, after we’ll have Arman [Tsarukyan]. I think I’ll have some [work] in my division, he has [work] in his division. Maybe if he wins his next fight. Maybe [if] he beats [Ilia] Topuria, and I finish all of my two fights, maybe.”

Makhachev has also hinted at moving up to welterweight to try and become a champ-champ should he beat Poirier at UFC 302.