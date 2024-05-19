Breaking – Anderson Silva set to fight Chael Sonnen in boxing match trilogy in Brazil this July

Following their recent induction into the ‘Fight Wing’ of the UFC Hall of Fame, former middleweight stars, Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen will face-off for a third time in a boxing match on July 15. in the former’s native Brazil.

Silva, a former undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the UFC, was recently the subject of a surprising call out from acting star, Terry Crews over the course of the weekend, with the latter offering to travel to Silva’s home country to land a boxing match.

Anderson Silva set to meet Chael Sonnen in July boxing match

However, according to reports tonight, Anderson Silva will take on WEC veteran and former two-weight UFC title challenger, Chael Sonnen in a boxing match in July – with the Oregon native confirming the bout on social media.

“Anderson, I’ll see you June 15th…” Chael Sonnen posted on his official X account.

The bout, which is set to take place under the banner of Spaten Fight Night, will take place on July 15. in Sao Paulo, according to an announcement from the organization.

Mandatory Credit: Harry How

At the time of publication, the organization have yet to confirm the weight class both Silva and Sonnen will compete in, nor the limit of rounds they will face-off under in the ring, and whether or not the bout would be a professional match, or an exhibition outing.

Twice competing against each other under the banner of the above-mentioned, UFC, Brazilian phenom, Silva scored a stunning rallying submission win over title challenger, Sonnen back in 2010 at UFC 117, slapping on a late fifth round triangle choke win in a bout he was set to lose on the judge’s scorecards.

Two years later at UFC 148, Sonnen faced Silva in a title fight rematch, having earned the botu with back-to-back wins over both Brian Stann, and Michael Bisping, ultimately succumbing to second round strikes in a TKO defeat to the middleweight icon.

