UFC legend Anderson Silva claims he is not fighting Terry Crews on June 15, teases his real opponent

Anderson Silva is NOT fighting Terry Crews.

On Saturday, the former NFL player turned Hollywood actor caught the attention of MMA fans when he claimed that on June 15, he would be heading to Brazil for a fight with UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva.

Silva and Crews developed a friendship after co-hosting a slew of regional variants of Netflix’s Ultimate Beastmaster series. Still, the announcement was a head-scratcher as Crew, who is known for his comedic chops and buffed-out build, has never once competed in combat sports. At least not professionally.

As media outlets were still trying to figure out what the hell was going on, Silva took to social media and debunked the news that he was fighting Crews despite he himself suggesting the fight was on hours earlier.

“Everyone was expecting the fight to be me and Terry Crews, but it won’t be with Terry,” Silva said in a translated post on his Instagram Stories. “Terry is a great friend that I have. A guy that I love very much and have great affection for. Tonight at Fantastico, you will be able to find out who my opponent is in my last fight here in Brazil.”

🚨 UPDATE | Anderson Silva says he will NOT be fighting Terry Crews.



He will instead be announcing his opponent later this evening for what will be the final fight of his career.



🎥 IG / @SpiderAnderson #UFC #MMA #Boxing https://t.co/bEsi1fZt5W pic.twitter.com/kVD2pJdiUq — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 19, 2024

Anderson Silva doesn’t even know who he’s fighting

So if it’s not Terry Crews, who is ‘The Spider’ fighting? Well, even he doesn’t know.

“I’m also excited to find out who it is,” Silva added. “I don’t know who it is yet, but today I’ll find out along with you.”

Was The Expendables actor ever in the running to fight Silva? Was it all a publicity stunt? Why does Silva not know who he’s fighting in less than a month? We’re so confused.

Whoever Anderson Silva fights, the contest is expected to be under boxing rules.

After walking away from the UFC in 2019, ‘The Spider’ has competed in four boxing matches, going 2-2 in the process. Along the way, he squared off with YouTube star Jake Paul, suffering a unanimous decision loss. His two wins came against legendary pugilist Julio César Chávez Jr. and former UFC champion Tito Ortiz.