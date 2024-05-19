Conor McGregor issues warning to Tyson Fury amid calls for ‘Tall ask’ rematch with Oleksandr Usyk after loss

Conor McGregor reacts to Tyson Fury Vs. Oleksandr Usyk’s thrilling undisputed heavyweight title fight

After years and years of talking, boxing’s undisputed heavyweight champion was crowned. Usyk produced a phenomenal performance, overcoming some mid-fight adversity to defeated Fury, almost stopping ‘The Gypsy King’ in the ninth round.

Following the decision Fury did state that he believed he had done enough to win the fight.

“I believe I won that fight. I think he won a few of those rounds but I won the majority of them,” Tyson Fury said. “His country is at war, so people are siding with the country at war. Make no mistake, I won that fight in my opinion.”

Usyk is the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years and the first in the four-belt era. Usyk also captured the undisputed title at cruiserweight.

Fury has a rematch clause in his contract and will likely activate it and will fight Usyk in October of this year. This should give him enough time to full recover and get a solid camp under his belt before heading into another clash.

Conor McGregor reacts to Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Always in and around big fights, McGregor took ton social media to give his take on the monumental event. The Irishman commended Usyk for his effort and expressed his content with the current state of boxing.

“A mad hiding! What next, who knows.”Usyk is incredible. He has beat both soundly,” McGregor said.

“Whatever moves towards Tyson AJ I am for. If Fury wishes to go a second try at the wheel, AJ had two attempts so why not. Tall ask. Not impossible also. If not, AJ Usyk III last hoorah, and then win lose or draw go Tyson AJ”: “What a time to be alive thank you to the fighting gods and to God.”

McGregor has appeared to be flirting with the idea of being involved in Saudi Arabia’s blossoming, and very well-paying boxing scene.

Who wins in the rematch, Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk?